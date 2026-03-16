A conversation with Maneli Mirkhan, Iranian pro-democracy leader

In this 50th episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I hosted Maneli Mirkhan, a French-Iranian strategist and expert on Iran and the founder of DORNA, an organization focused on democratic transition in Iran.

Our conversation comes at a moment when the war with Iran has begun to feel grim and open-ended. After the initial shock of the US-Israeli strikes and the extraordinary intelligence successes of the first days, the conflict has settled into something that looks increasingly like a war of attrition — missile exchanges, pressure around the Strait of Hormuz, and a sense that the decisive moment of freedom that so many hoped for might not come. In that atmosphere, Mirkhan offered something that has been in short supply lately: optimism.

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She believes the war may be accelerating the very outcome that many observers — including us — have begun to doubt: the collapse of the Iranian regime. In her view, the military pressure now being applied to the Islamic Republic is weakening the regime’s most important pillar: its ability to repress its own population.

According to Mirkhan, there are already signs of strain inside the regime’s security structure. She argues that repression forces have suffered significant losses, command structures are fragmenting, and tensions within the ruling system — between political elites and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — are becoming increasingly visible. If those fractures widen, she believes the regime could face a moment of sudden instability, the kind that authoritarian systems often hide until the moment they collapse.

Just as important, she says, is what she describes as a “tacit alliance” between the Iranian population and the international coalition confronting the regime. Even Iranians who dislike the war, she argues, increasingly recognize that weakening the regime’s coercive apparatus may open space for domestic revolt — something that repeated protest movements have attempted but failed to achieve under the full weight of state repression.

The scenario she outlines is not simple regime overthrow by foreign force. Rather, it is a three-part process: internal fractures within the regime, a moment when the population senses the repression apparatus is weakening, and a coalition of opposition forces ready to stabilize the country afterward.

That last part — the “day after” — is where much of her work has focused. European governments, she notes, have long feared that the collapse of the Iranian regime could unleash chaos in a country of 90 million people. But she argues that attitudes in diplomatic circles are shifting: the idea of regime change, once taboo in many European discussions, is increasingly being treated as a realistic possibility.

None of this means the outcome is inevitable. In fact, the conversation reflects the uncertainty of the moment. Claire and I pressed her on the risks: the possibility that the regime survives and claims victory, the absence so far of visible territorial losses by the government, and the enormous trauma Iranian society has already endured after repeated crackdowns.

But Mirkhan noted that authoritarian systems often look stable until the moment they suddenly are not. It is something I have sometiems reflected on as well, when considering the future of the also-ocious Putin regime in Russia.

Mirkhan offers a different perspective: that the current phase of conflict may not simply be a grinding stalemate, but the prelude to something that could happen very quickly. Claire and I both insisted that it had better happen fast. Mirkhan seems well aware. If this has a happy ending — meaning a collapse of the regime without some version of chaos as the result — then the strategic implications for the Middle East — and the world — would be profound.

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