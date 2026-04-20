A Conversation with Susan Stokes on Elected Leaders Who Destroy Democracy

In this episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I hosted Susan Stokes, one of the most important political scientists today, and an expert on the democratic backsliding that our podcast (and respective Substacks) often are concerned with. Together we grappled with a disturbing, vexing question: why are so many democracies coming undone?

Stokes, a professor at the University of Chicago and the president of the American Political Science Association, has spent decades studying how political systems actually function. Her work spans clientelism, electoral behavior, and accountability, culminating in the recent book The Backsliders: Why Leaders Undermine Their Own Democracies, which examines how populists dismantle the very systems that brought them to power.

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Prof. Stokes frames the issue with disarming clarity: if people still broadly endorse democracy as the best form of government, why are “backsliding leaders” winning elections and, once in office, successfully weakening democratic institutions? Indeed, according to the 2026 V-Dem Institute report, global democracy has backslid to 1978 levels, erasing the gains of the "third wave of democratization” brought on by the collapse of communism and other factors.

Why are so many people seemingly indifferent to that?

“If you ask in public opinion polls in countries around the world, ‘do you believe that democracy is flawed but the best system of government,’ the numbers supporting that idea haven’t changed,” she said. “To the extent that they go down that tends to be an aftereffect of a backsliding leader in power, not so much a cause.”

I suggested there is tension around the definition, as the idea that a majority should rule is easier for many than that unelected judges, bureaucrats, and constitutions should constrain that majority. I asked whether liberal democracy, with its bells and whistles and rights and protections, was really so popular.

Our guest seemed to think the answer is yes — but that many people have other issues on their mind that the populists expertly exploit. Moreover, her research identifies economic inequality as the most consistent structural driver of democratic erosion. Inequality, she said, creates conditions in which it becomes politically viable, breeding distrust and grievance, and reshaping party systems.

The idea is that as inequality rose, mainstream parties, particularly on the center-left, gradually became vehicles of the educated middle class. The working class, once their backbone, drifted away — leaving what amounts to a political vacuum. Into that vacuum stepped leaders willing to “burn down the house,” as I put it.

In the developed world, this has taken the form of ethno-nationalism — blaming immigrants, globalization, “and elites.” In the developing world, meanwhile, it has often appeared as left-wing populism targeting foreign capital and domestic oligarchies, Stokes noted. Different yet related outcomes, same structural roots.

Despite ideological differences, backsliding leaders tend to follow a remarkably consistent script. First, they polarize — casting opponents not as rivals but as enemies. Second, they systematically undermine trust in institutions, from courts to the media to electoral systems. This strategy does not require universal belief that institutions are corrupt. Enough people need to just stop defending them.

Claire asked whether it be reversed. Stokes’s research suggests elections remain the most reliable mechanism for removing backsliding leaders. Contrary to popular belief, they are rarely ousted by coups or even mass protest. More often, they are simply voted out — as occurred with Viktor Orban in Hungary last week.

Given that Orban was an icon of the mutation we are talking about, beloved by Trumpists and Putinites in equal measure, Claire and I both asked, in different ways, whether contagion was possible: does Orban’s decisive ouster augur ill for Trump in the midterms — or for Netanyahu, let’s say, in the fall?

For her answer, give Critical Conditions a listen!

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