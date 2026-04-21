Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Kathy Mullen's avatar
Kathy Mullen
8h

I'm glad you emphasized throughout your article the reality of the danger that your Tehranian analyst finds himself surrounded by. The analyst seems to be gaslighting us with his answers to the questions which emphasizes my first point.

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