A Very British Political Crisis

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the British political crisis, appropriately enough as I am in London at present. I’m happy to report that Britain does political collapse more amusingly than most places.

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Keir Starmer still commands a massive parliamentary majority of 411 out of 650. In most parliamentary democracies that would make him unassailable. Not so in Britain, where several dozen MPs can trigger a leadership challenge. This is what happened as 81 members and several Cabinet ministers called on him to step down in the wake of disastrouns by-elections in which Labour’s lunch was eaten by the Greens to the left and the anti-immigrant Reform Party to the right.

Only in Britain would not losing the suppotrt of 80 percent of your MPs be a crisis! And for a time I thought it was curtains for Sir Keir. After all, under similar circumstances Conservative PM Boris Johnson resigned, declaring that “when the herd moves, it moves.” But this is where the story flipped: Starmer’s hanging on to his seat, refusing to budge, like some sort of Trump or Netanyahu.

Sadly, he lacks Johnson’s way with words. This is what he unmemoraby summed up the situation: “The election results were tough, and that hurts. And it should hurt. And I take responsibility. We will get better and we will do better in the months and years ago. We are facing .. dangerous opponents. Very dangeros opponents. If we don’t get this right our country will go down a very dark path.”

On the plus side he also lacks Johnson’s penchant for catastrophic policies.

He is also, while in some ways absurd. not quite as absurd as the Conservatives’ Liz Truss, who succeeded Johnson by dint of a party machination. She lasted just 49 days as Britain’s prime minister before being forced to resign after her berserk budget plan triggered market panic. The collapse was so rapid and humiliating that a British tabloid famously livestreamed a lettuce to see whether it would outlast her premiership. The lettuce won.

Who might replace Starmer? Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has declined to fully extinguish speculation about succession.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting — widely viewed as one of Labour’s more talented younger figures — seems about to issue a leadership challenge, possibly Thursday. That doesn’t mean he will win — but he might.

Another discussed alternative is Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, who many in Labour view as possessing something Starmer lacks: emotional connection with voters. Burnham projects warmth, instinct, and provincial ease. Yet the situation becomes even more absurdly British because Burnham is not currently an MP. Under the parliamentary system, he would first need a safe Labour seat and a by-election route back into the House of Commons before any realistic leadership transition could occur. So Britain now finds itself semi-openly discussing replacing the prime minister with a politician who is technically unavailable.

And all this is unfolding despite the fact that Starmer’s actual offenses remain comparatively modest by international standards. There are controversies involving donor-funded perks, political appointments, economic stagnation, migration pressures, and the increasingly awkward fallout surrounding former Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein. But none of this alone explains the atmosphere.

The real issue is that Starmer entered office strangely fragile despite winning a landslide. Labour’s triumph concealed an underlying weakness: the party benefited enormously from fragmentation on the right between the Conservatives and Reform, rather than from overwhelming enthusiasm for Starmer himself.

Now fragmentation is spreading across the entire political system.

Britain’s first-past-the-post electoral model was built for two dominant parties. Britain now effectively has five meaningful political tribes: Labour, Conservatives, Reform, Liberal Democrats, and Greens. Under those conditions, relatively small shifts in support can suddenly produce electoral chaos.

Westminster understands this perfectly well. Hence the panic.

Meanwhile, Trump seems very displeased indeed with Iran’s answer on the nuclear issue. I doubt the war will resume before thc imminent summit with Xi Jinping — but after that all bets are off.

At the Grazinf Goat (Dan Perry photo)

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