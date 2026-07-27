A World On Fire

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the weird intersections between the war in Ukraine and the war with Iran, beginning with Ukraine’s apparent strike on a vessel in the Caspian Sea that Iran claimed was civilian but Kyiv said was carrying military cargo. We argued that this marked an important symbolic escalation in the re…
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.
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