Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
4h

Go back in time and not elect a moron. Absent this option, I'd opt for the blockade.

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1 reply by Dan Perry
Martha Ture's avatar
Martha Ture
1hEdited

Blockade until what happens, please? If you actually expect the Iranians to capitulate, please go inform yourselves about the Iranian culture and about religious wars. A blockade brings Putin a gift and engages the world in WWIII.

As for bombing Iran, what for? Shoot off a lot of ordinance I pay for?

People, there is a wonderful concept called Diplomacy. It involves taking responsibility for the UIS government having been an asshole in starting this. For zero reason. Now we have to apologize and get the fuck out.;

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