In his meeting with Trump this week, Israel’s Netanyahu presented supposedly new intelligence that he says shows Iran is rebuilding elements of its nuclear program, apparently seeking to compel a resumption of the full-scale war. The decision rests almost completely with Trump – and no one knows where it will go.

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As this plays out, Trump says the US to “beat the fucking shit” out of Iran after an attack on bases in Jordan (and other attacks on US assets in the region. And the Iranian proxy PMF in Iraq are being dragged into the simmering conflict — close to the last thing that long-suffering country needs. More on that later in this update — but first, let’s get some clarity on the four scenarios (which I described today in an interview, above).

The first path would amount to accepting Iranian demands. It will charge for passage through Hormuz, give little on the nuclear issue, give nothing on the proxy terrorist militias or ballistic missiles, and effectively retain the right to massacre protesters. Markets would welcome the immediate reduction in risk. Oil prices and insurance premiums would return to normal levels and investors would breathe easier. Yet every authoritarian government would be emboldened and other maritime choke points would be endangered by copycats, while Iran’s leadership would emerge stronger. Temporary calm would mask a lasting deterioration in deterrence.

The second option would revive the war largely as it existed before, a campaign of recurring strikes, interceptions, retaliation, and gradual escalation. But wars of attrition almost always favor regimes structured around ideological endurance. Democracies answer to voters, economic pressures, coalition politics, and elections. Revolutionary governments possess extraordinary tolerance for destruction inflicted upon their own societies while preserving their grip on power through repression. Iran’s behavior throughout this confrontation illustrates precisely that dynamic.

It might be possible to ramp up the pressure by occupying certain assets – the land around Hormuz, of Kharg Island, Iran’s major oil depot. Such actions are risky, and they would hope to persuade; Iran’s leadership – like other jihadists from Hamas to Hezbollah to the Houthis – has shown, however, that they cannot be persuaded.

Practical questions abound. American interceptor inventories have become an increasingly visible concern. Gulf allies whose business model depends on predictable calm hate the idea of prolonged war for incremental as opposed to decisive gains. A prolonged conflict would likely impose continuing disruptions on global trade and energy markets while creating persistent uncertainty for financial markets. Domestically, the political costs for any American administration would accumulate steadily.

The third option would be a genuinely crippling blockade, fundamentally altering the strategy. Air campaigns would cease. Missile exchanges would cease. Instead, the United States and its partners would impose a comprehensive land, air, and maritime blockade alongside total exclusion from the international financial system. Iranian commerce would effectively stop. Revenue flowing to the regime would collapse. Economic isolation would become the principal weapon rather than aerial bombardment.

Such an approach would inflict immense hardship. Water shortages, energy shortages, food scarcity, medical shortages, and widespread economic deprivation would fall first upon ordinary Iranians before reaching those who govern them. Humanitarian planning would therefore become critical. Refugees seeking temporary safety in neighboring countries would require organized international support. Regional governments would need assistance absorbing large civilian flows while maintaining stability.

The economic burden would also extend well beyond Iran. Shipping through the Gulf would remain vulnerable to Iranian harassment. Energy markets would experience continuing volatility. Consumers across advanced economies would pay higher prices for an extended period, until the regime falls. Terrorism in the West is possible. Political leaders would have to persuade voters that this is simply unavailable. Advocates of this course have one basic argument: However costly, it will work.

The fourth option would abandon incrementalism and dive into regime change. Washington would declare that the objective replacing the regime itself. This is rarely a great idea in history, but rarely is the world confronted with a menace like the Islamic Republic. Military operations would expand exponentially in a blitzkrieg that would obliterate institutions that sustain political power and aim to produce rapid collapse rather than gradual degradation. It would be wise to spare the Iranian military, because a military coup in Iran, as a transition to a democratic government, is the best way this ends.

Supporters of this approach believe only decisive action can end decades of regional instability driven by Tehran’s nuclear program and support for armed proxy groups across the Middle East – and would be an immense favor to the Iranian people, the vast majority of whom hate and fear the murderous regime.

Such a strategy would promise clarity after years of limited objectives but also introduce extraordinary risks: possible regional escalation, uncertain postwar governance, humanitarian emergencies, and demands for long-term international involvement should state institutions fragment.

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So each path carries costs and the choice is unforgiving. One calculation is which creates the greatest chance of avoiding even greater costs tomorrow. If asked, I would say that the comprehensive blockade is the least-bad option – and that the resumption of a prolonged war of attribution, a dynamic that favors the regime, is the worst.

The political calendar will inevitably shape Trump’s calculation. He may prefer to postpone a definitive choice until after the November midterm elections, when he would have more room to maneuver. No decision offers much immediate electoral benefit. A settlement that appears to accept Iran’s demands would be portrayed as capitulation, while a renewed or expanded war would be unpopular with voters wary of another costly and potentially open-ended Middle Eastern conflict. Either course could also bring economic consequences before Americans vote.

Delay therefore has an obvious political logic, even if it has little strategic virtue. Trump can maintain pressure, threaten escalation and avoid formally accepting Iranian terms while keeping the central decision unresolved. After the midterms, he’ll be freer. But postponement is not neutral: it gives Iran more time to rebuild, prolongs uncertainty for allies and markets, and may narrow rather than preserve the options eventually available to Washington.

Whichever path it chooses, the United States also faces a problem of presentation. Trump’s outrageous provocations with longstanding allies, including repeated suggestions about annexing Canada and acquiring Greenland, refusing for a time even to rule out force against NATO ally Denmark, have devastated America’s diplomatic standing at precisely the moment coalition-building matters most.

Moreover, other senior officials such as Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance have likewise been discredited via aggressive appearances at international forums like the Munich Security Conference. Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are seen as both inexperienced and potentially self-dealing. It is a motley crew at a moment that needs the A-Team.

To project a more reassuring version of US leadership, it would be very helpful to place a widely respected statesperson at the forefront of the effort. Figures such as William Burns, Robert Gates, or Condoleezza Rice possess the experience and international credibility to reassure partners that American strategy rests on enduring statecraft rather than shifting political impulses. That, in effect, the war against Iran is not another Trumpian boondoggle.

Many Americans are wary of being pushed into war by Israel, and the war has not been popular. But one reality stands above the debate. The Iranian regime is a menace to Iranians, the Middle East and the world. Like all empires and would-be empires, good or bad, it will eventually disappear. Sooner is better than later in this case.

And One More Thing: The Strikes On the PMF in Iraq

The US-Saudi strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq may prove to be more consequential than they first appeared. Until now, discussion of Iran’s proxy network has focused on Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis. This week attention is shifted to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), after Riyadh accused Iran-backed Iraqi factions of launching drones at Saudi oil facilities. When Iraq — which plays a double game with these militias, for fear of Iran — condemned the attacks, Trump claimed they’d been coordinated with Baghdad. Ouch. Awkward.

So what gives?

Well, the PMF are an umbrella organization comprising dozens of militias, some of which played a genuine role in defeating the satanic ISIS a decade ago. But several of its most powerful factions remain far more loyal to Tehran than to Baghdad. Kata’ib Hezbollah, for example, is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States. Other factions have been accused of attacks on civilians, attacks on American forces and, more recently, of launching drones not only against Israel but now against Saudi Arabia as well.

Recent estimates place roughly 204,000 to 238,000 personnel on the official rolls (credible figures come from the EU), roughly comparable to the Iraqi military, although the number of genuinely active and deployable fighters is probably lower. The largest and most powerful factions are predominantly Shiite and closely aligned with Iran, including groups such as Kata’ib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq and the Badr Organization. Other units answer more directly to Iraq’s religious establishment, while smaller Sunni, Christian, Yazidi and tribal formations also operate under the PMF umbrella. This makes the PMF less a single army than a heavily armed federation of militias, with overlapping political, military and economic influence.

The deeper issue is Iraq itself. The country is trying to attract Western investment, expand energy exports, deepen ties with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, and emerge as a stable middle power. At the same time, it continues to tolerate armed organizations that operate alongside the national army while serving, at least in part, the strategic interests of Iran. Those two ambitions sit uneasily together. Investors can price political risk, but they cannot ignore the possibility that Iraq will periodically be dragged into regional wars because militias operating from its territory answer to someone other than the Iraqi state.

That contradiction also explains Baghdad’s peculiar diplomacy. Publicly, it condemns strikes on the PMF as violations of Iraqi sovereignty. Privately, there is abundant evidence that successive Iraqi governments understand the problem and have discussed integrating acceptable PMF elements into the regular armed forces while dismantling or marginalizing those that remain instruments of Iran. Indeed, a few years ago they promised this to Biden.

Ultimately, Iraq will have to choose what sort of country it wants to be. Normal states do not permanently maintain parallel militaries, one answering to the government and another, in practice, answering to a foreign power. The argument over is about whether Iran will continue to project power across the Arab world through armed proxies, or whether countries such as Iraq will reclaim a monopoly over force within their own borders and pursue their own national interests. That is the strategic question at the center of the regional conflict.

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