Americans are being asked to endure higher oil prices, war casualties, and widespread international condemnation. Israelis have once again been asked to live under the shadow of war as sirens and missiles punctuate sleepless nights and families huddle in shelters and safe rooms at all hours. People will endure all that and more, when they believe there is a purpose behind the sacrifice. Yet three weeks into the Iran war, we have not heard clarity.

Incredibly, when asked by a reporter from Haaretz a few days ago what the goals of the war were — and why no explanation has been offered to the people — Israeli Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs actually had the temerity to respond as follows: "They don’t need to know about it." Such goals have been set, he said, but they are confidential. This is the extraordinary level of lack of shame in Bibistan.

Nor has the the US government been much better. While Netanyahu avoids the press — an Israeli interviewer would rip him to pieces, about almost everything that has happened in his current, calamitous term — Trump if anything speaks too much. But he has been all over the place — literally saying the war could end tomorrow or last a long time, and essentially suggesting it depends on how he “feels.” That’s how Trump rolls, and his officials are obviously marionettes with no decision-making agency of their own — including as regards footwear.

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As the costs of war accrue in both countries, people deserve better: a direct, compelling explanation of what this war is supposed to achieve. In a democracy, citizens who are sending their children to shelters and their soldiers to the front absolutely have the right to know. And I say this as someone who for weeks has appeared on TV all over the world arguing that the Iranian regime has forfeited any claim to sympathy and that its actions — horrific domestic oppression and outrageous jihad-exporting via proxy militias — have justified intervention.

I’ve also outlined the various scenarios for how the war would go — without necessarily arguing for the one that ends it quickly. On the Critical Conditions podcast, we discussed the possibility of a pause, and I did not necessarily support it. But our discussions — including with Iranian diaspora figure Maneli Mirkhan — were more detailed than what you’ll hear from politicians, which can’t be right.

Yes, you cannot reveal operational details that could endanger pilots, intelligence sources or soldiers in the field. But explaining the purpose is not the same thing as revealing tactics. Netanyahu and Trump aren’t exhibiting prudence by keeping things so incoherent. Instead, they’re showing contempt for those they govern and to their representatives, in Congress and the Knesset.

The hubris would be troubling even if either government in question enjoyed broad public trust. But neither Netanyahu nor Trump are leaders who command such confidence. Both are supported by a minority base in their countries, and essentially no one else. And the arrogance that has infected even officials under them reflects a deeper pattern that has long defined both men’s leadership: an extraordinary sense of entitlement to power. Let’s examine the sordid picture.

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