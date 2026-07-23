The United States is telling Iran that it has no right to charge vessels for passing through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil and natural gas flows. That position is urgent, necessary and correct, and Iran’s insistence to the contrary is a declaration of economic war on the world that plainly comes from a hubris that could backfire. Indeed, as we have argued, NATO should immediately make clear that it stands with the Trump administration in refusing to tolerate any Iranian attempt to turn the Strait of Hormuz into a toll booth.

But there’s a problem: the strongest legal foundation for denying Iran the right to charge for passage is the international Law of the Sea, embodied above all in a treaty the United States helped shape and relies upon daily – yet has refused to ratify, because of Republican short-sightedness, for four decades.

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The current conflict boils down to this: Despite being thrashed militarily by the U.S. (and Israel), Iran is not only conceding little on its nuclear program and proxy militias but doubling down on plans to impose payments on ships passing through the Strait. It says it “service fees” would cover safe passage, supervision, and environmental costs.

There are numerous arguments against this, mainly deriving from long-standing state practice and the simple global interest in keeping vital waterways open. The attempt to describe compulsory payments as fees for maritime services rather than tolls also deserves skepticism, especially if the charges function as a condition for passage. But the clearest legal answer to Tehran is the doctrine of transit passage through international straits, a doctrine codified in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The doctrine exists precisely because of places like Hormuz, and here’s why.

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