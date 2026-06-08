An Israel-Iran flareup - and Vance Stirs Up Trouble in Europe

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the seeming — and perhaps temporary — renewal of hostilities between Israel and Iran, following Israel’s latest strike in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district and the Iranian ballistic missile response that followed.

The credulous would argue that the escalation was essentially unavoidable: Hezbollah fired where it should not have, Israel responded, Iran retaliated, and the region slid into the familiar cycle of action and counteraction that has defined Middle Eastern geopolitics for decades. But many Israelis increasingly see a political leadership that may once again be seeking escalation at precisely the moment when Israel’s principal ally, the United States, desperately wants calm. Trump is looking for an exit ramp, having attacked Iran without a plan for the inevitable and calamitous resultant blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

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By the morning after the Monday exchange, Israel had already returned to the rhythms of crisis. Sirens sounded across parts of the country, waking me up. Flights were canceled. Schools closed. Businesses suspended operations. The sense of instability returned. But after a tense 48 hours, by dint of Trumpy intervention, it seems over for now.

Here’s my appearance about it on Al Jazeera, featuring a debate of sorts with veteran and venerable Palestinian-American figure Rami Khouri:

The strike on the Hezbollah stronghold killed several minor Heznollah operatives but fundamentally altered nothing. It had not prevented an imminent attack, or reshaped the strategic balance in Lebanon, or clarified anything to any evildoer.

I argued on the podcast and on various TV stations that Israel risks undermining one of the more important strategic developments of recent years: the gradual emergence inside Lebanon of a broad anti-Hezbollah consensus extending far beyond the Shiite community. Under President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, elements of the Lebanese state have increasingly framed Hezbollah not as Lebanon’s defender, but as a force preventing genuine sovereignty. That matters enormously for Israel’s long-term interests.

Yet repeated strikes causing Lebanese civilian casualties risk reviving Hezbollah’s preferred narrative of “resistance” against Israeli aggression — precisely when the organization had begun losing legitimacy among many Lebanese.

We also discussed the increasingly delicate position between Jerusalem and Washington. The Trump administration appears eager to avoid a prolonged regional war, particularly amid rising energy prices and domestic political pressures ahead of midterm elections. And despite rhetoric about Israeli independence, the reality remains that Israel cannot sustain a major regional conflict indefinitely without extensive American military and diplomatic backing.

So Trump was busy trying to tweet (sorry, “truth”) the flareup out of existence.

Having alienated the Europeans, the US Democrats, the Republican normals and also GOP antisemites, Netanyahu’s Israel is pretty much left with Trump and a handful of neuveau-neocons — Rubio, Ted Cruz and such. So Trump — who unlike Biden will use US leverage without hesitation — is He Who Must Be Obeyed. And so, for now, he was/

Either way, there is a real erosion of public trust inside Israel itself. Increasingly, many Israelis no longer dismiss the possibility that political calculations are influencing decisions of war and peace. The normalization of that suspicion may itself be one of the country’s deepest crises.

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We also broadened the conversation a related phenomenon unfolding across the democratic world: the rise of nationalist-populist politics and the growing ideological divide within the Western alliance itself. In particular, we discussed JD Vance’s increasingly confrontational posture toward Europe, typified by his efforts to stir up trouble following the Henry Nowak murder case — a young white boy was knifed to death by a friend of Sikh background — in Britain and the broader political symbolism surrounding it.

Vance did not merely express sympathy but immediately, in sparking a tweet- fight with deputy PM David Lammy, framed the case as proof that Britain, and by extension liberal Europe, had become paralyzed by “wokeness,” fear of appearing racist, and civilizational decline. In doing so, he inserted himself directly into Britain’s domestic cultural conflicts at a moment of grief and anger. The broader concern is that this reflects a pattern: parts of the American populist right increasingly appear less interested in defending Europe than in amplifying the nationalist grievances and social fragmentation already destabilizing many European democracies.

Nigel Farage, head of the UK’s surging far-right Reform Party, immediately retweeted Vance’s nonsense.

There are really two overlapping realities here. On one hand, Britain — like much of Europe — genuinely is wrestling with difficult questions around immigration, policing, integration, and social cohesion. There is a widespread perception among many Britons that authorities sometimes hesitate to confront certain forms of extremism or criminality out of fear of appearing racist. Whether every individual incident supports that perception is almost politically beside the point; the perception itself has become deeply powerful.

At the same time, I stressed that acknowledging those tensions does not make it JD Vance’s business to inflame them. As I put it during the discussion, “You have to be very naive not to see what Vance’s real agenda was.”

The larger issue, we argued, is that parts of the American populist right increasingly appear invested in strengthening Europe’s nationalist insurgencies and weakening confidence in liberal democratic institutions across the continent. Vance’s intervention was not merely commentary about one British crime case. It fit into a broader ideological project in which Europe’s fragmentation increasingly seems preferable, in MAGA circles, to a strong and cohesive European Union.

Claire pushed back at points during the conversation, questioning whether Vance’s interventions were strategically effective and noting how widely disliked both he and Trump are across much of Britain and Europe. But we agreed that his rhetoric reflects something larger than trolling. It reflects a worldview in which liberal institutions themselves — courts, bureaucracies, multinational alliances, media organizations — are increasingly treated not as safeguards of democracy but as obstacles to nationalist politics.

Ultimately, both discussions — about Israel and Iran, and about Vance and Europe — converged on similar themes: the erosion of institutional trust across democratic societies, and the growing temptation among political actors to seek conflict rather than lower the temperature.

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