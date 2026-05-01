Here’s AQL’s handy roundup of an intensive April. We wouldn’t want subscribers to risk missing any of it — and so are offering, for one week only, a 20% discount!

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The past month brought a landmark development for freedom lovers, which was the long-overdue defenestration of Hungary’s Viktor Orban, the Grand Poobah of illiberal democracy or, if you prefer, elected autocracy, beloved by MAGAs everywhere. Reporter Lili Lempek in Budapest provided prescient coverage, first predicting it and then explaining, post-election, why new leader Peter Magyar, despite coming from Orban’s own party, is the real deal.

On the Iran war (here’s an accounting), we provided a raft of forward-looking coverage. These included: a briefing for Paid Subscribers on the blockade of Iran, which, as we explained, is now the focus; a post-mortem on the troubled diplomatic missions of heir-dambitious JD Vance; a call on the US and NATO to make up and fast; and a video debate with a Tehran-based pro-regime analyst.

We asked what useful reaction there might be to the latest bizarre assassination attempt on Trump, and called on the president, who famously goes by experience and instinct, to finally back reasonable gun control.

On the Critical Conditions podcast, Claire Berlinski and I hosted Prof. Susan Stokes (exploring the global right-wing populist movement), economist James Gutman (on why the Iran war may have long-term effects beyond just energy markets) and sinologist Jacob Mardell (on the view from China). We also discussed the unstable situation in Mali, and why the Western media doesn’t care.

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Here’s a look at the best in-depth content from April:

We examined whether the “Trump Always Chickens Out” (TACO) meme holds up by reviewing a range of foreign and domestic policy threats. The record is mixed: Trump backed down in some cases, followed through in others, and partially retreated elsewhere, revealing inconsistency rather than a clear pattern. We proposed a revised formulation — “Trump Essentially Sometimes Chickens Out” (TESCO). We also detailed how perilously close the US is coming to one-man rule, as well as the third (apparent) assassination attempt.

We examined the growing anxiety that artificial intelligence may disrupt labor markets on an unprecedented scale, potentially affecting hundreds of millions of jobs and challenging the long-held assumption that free markets generate sufficient work. The piece argues that modern identity is deeply tied to employment, a relatively recent shift shaped by religious, economic, and social forces — contrasting this with earlier ideals that valued freedom from labor. Drawing on thinkers like Weber, Nietzsche, and Russell, we suggested AI could force a return to a post-work paradigm — raising profound questions about meaning, status, and social cohesion in a world where work is no longer central.

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Alison Mutler and Dan Perry analyzed Britain’s accelerating political fragmentation and the mounting pressure on PM Keir Starmer, arguing that the country’s first-past-the-post system is no longer suited to a five-party landscape. As support splinters across Labour, Conservatives, Reform UK, Greens, and Liberal Democrats, election outcomes risk becoming distorted or arbitrary. We suggested that to restore coherence, parties should align into two broad blocs —right and center-left — to avoid vote-splitting. It’s unlikely.

At 78, Israel faces a defining crossroads ahead in looming elections: whether to preserve its identity as a modern, democratic state grounded in shared civic obligation, or drift toward a more religious, unequal order. Despite remarkable economic and military success, deep internal fractures — exacerbated by war and the privileges granted to the Haredi sector — are fueling anger. The piece argues that only sweeping reforms — on religion, governance, and the Palestinian issue —can restore cohesion, avert international isolation, and secure democracy.

We declared the US Electoral College as an outdated and distortionary system that can override the popular vote and is vulnerable to manipulation. Because abolishing it via constitutional amendment is impossible due to the absurd amendment threshhold, the piece highlights the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact as a workaround. Virginia’s decision to join brings the country closer to the threshold needed to effectively sideline the Electoral College by enough states just awarding electors to the national vote winner. The recommendation is for additional battleground states — especially Pennsylvania —to join, ending the long national nightmare that amounts to tyranny of the minority.

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We made the case for international intervention in Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah, arguing that inaction may be riskier than engagement. The piece contends that Lebanon’s now-reasonable government lacks the capacity to disarm Hezbollah on its own, while Israeli alternatives are toxic. We proposed that Lebanon formally request international assistance via the UN, followed by coordinated support from Western and Arab states, potentially including a multinational force. The global community should respond and save Lebanon.

We argued that NATO remains one of America’s most valuable strategic assets — and that Trump’s threats to undermine or exit the alliance reflect are at best a profound miscalculation. Far from being a financial burden, NATO amplifies US power through alliances, bases, and economic integration. Trump misrepresents costs, misunderstands the alliance’s defensive purpose, and risks emboldening adversaries like Russia. The consequence is a weakened America, fraying global trust, and a shift toward a more chaotic, transactional world order.

On the 81st anniversary of his execution, we crowned Benito Mussolini the one true pioneer of “elected autocracy,” showing how democracy can be dismantled from within rather than overthrown outright. Rising amid post–World War I instability, he leveraged violence, craven elites, and political paralysis to gain power legally, then gradually destroyed institutions while preserving democratic appearances. This method — imitated by star pupil HItler, refined by Putin and echoed elsewhere — relies on eroding checks, delegitimizing opposition, and concentrating power. The core warning is that people should open their eyes.

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