In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I tried something a little different: a rapid-fire game we’re calling “Ask Me Anything.” The rules were 30 seconds per answer, no filibustering (in theory), and a reasonable degree of freedom to go anywhere. Where did we end up? Pretty much everywhere.

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We kicked off with the future of warfare — whether Ukraine has cracked the code on drone asymmetry — and moved to what journalism ignores (hint: science) and whether liberal democracy can survive a generation that no longer reads books. From there, it spiraled — predictably — into elections in France and Israel, the fate of populism, and the strange loyalty dynamics inside the Republican Party.

We dug into AI and whether it breaks the social contract around work entirely, flirting with everything from universal basic income to what Claire half-jokingly called “fully automated luxury communism.” Then, because this is what happens when you free-associate under time pressure, we somehow arrived at whether music has declined since the Beatles, why modern architecture feels so soulless, and whether democracy itself might be partly to blame.

We also touched on family, anxiety in conversation, and the small matter of whether human beings are inherently good (and what is this thing called good?).

In sum, an interesting little experiment in what you come up with when huge questions are reduced to sound bytes without the slightest preparation. We hope you listen. Let us know what you’d ask — and which was your favorite question!

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