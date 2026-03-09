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CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
Dan's Iran Plan
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Dan's Iran Plan

The CRITICAL CONDITIONS Podcast: Ep. 48
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Dan Perry
Mar 09, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the current state of the Iran war and the rapidly evolving strategic landscape surrounding it. I also laid out what I believe could be a realistic endgame: a combination of overwhelming pressure on the regime and an equally dramatic diplomatic offer that would allow Iran to rejoin the int…

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