Dan's Iran Plan

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the current state of the Iran war and the rapidly evolving strategic landscape surrounding it. I also laid out what I believe could be a realistic endgame: a combination of overwhelming pressure on the regime and an equally dramatic diplomatic offer that would allow Iran to rejoin the int…
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.
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