Day Three of the War

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire is checking in with me in my safe room, in between frequent missile alerts. I speak to her from the reinforced concrete room built into the apartment I’m staying in while the damn phone keeps buzzing with warnings

(You get a few minutes. Close the steel door. Wait. Hear huge booms overhead.)

The last 48 hours have been extraordinary. Hezbollah has entered the war, firing rockets from Lebanon into Israel. Israel retaliated across Lebanon. Inside Iran, much of the Islamic Republic’s top leadership — political and military — has been eliminated in a brazen and historicall unprecedented decapitation strike. And the US and Israel are now operating openly together over Iranian skies.

My central point in the episode is this: the military asymmetry right now is so extreme that it creates pressure to attempt something politically radical. When one side has such total control of airspace — there aren’t Iranian jets up there contesting anything, launchers revealing themselves are destroyed — that the question may shift from “Can we hit more targets?” to “How can we shape what comes next?”

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Trump may be considering pausing everything to see whether the new guys have learned the lessons that should have been heeded by their mulish predecessors. But there’s little doubt that he is also considering signaling to Iranians that the regime altogether is effectively finished. If the leadership has been decimated and the skies are controlled, is this the moment for protesters to move?

Claire is wary of that line of thinking, and she said so. Encouraging internal upheaval from the outside can easily spiral. If millions of people pour into the streets and factions clash, airpower doesn’t restore order (but perhaps drones might? We discuss). You could end up with chaos and much bloodhed rather than transition.

I don’t dismiss that risk. But I did argue that it must look to those leading the charge like a rare opening. The temptation to tell the long-suffering Iranians, “We’ve cleared the way — now it’s your move,” is real. I have to think there is also much communication with opposition minded men with guns inside the country. People, from the military but maybe even the Revolutionary Guards and paramilitary, who have simply had enough of helping an obviously criminal regime that is now on the losing side as well.

For a reflection of that (which we discussed), consider that after Iran reportedly carried out what Gulf officials described as missile and drone fire directed at targets linked to several Gulf states, the region’s leadership moved quickly to frame the episode as an outrage. The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council convened and issued a rare joint statement pledging to take “all necessary measures to protect [their] security and stability,” and pointedly added that they are “considering the possibility of responding to Iranian aggression.”

If Iran believed limited strikes would intimidate or divide the Gulf monarchies, the unified declaration suggests the opposite outcome: a consolidation of deterrence and a signal that further aggression may invite retaliation rather than restraint. In threatening Cyprus, Iran has also triggered some European support (especially from the UK) for the attackers.

Claire and I agreed that there was no point taking this to the useless UN Security Council where Russia would have vetoed it. Claire was vehement, though, that the administration should have sought formal congressional authorization. I countered that surprise may have been essential to the operational success. An authorization debate weeks ago might have telegraphed timing or intent. But she’s right that bypassing process carries costs and it might have been framed as very general.

For more, check out my interview on NewsX, where I was asked whether the US had been negotiating in good faith, and I replied with a “sort of”: they were happy to avoid war if the clueless Iranians had surrendered to a diktat, but one that was reasonable and backed by as close as you can get to an international consensus.

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Meanwhile, here is Claire’s update on Day Three ( bookmark this page ).

SUMMARY

Operation Epic Fury has escalated on multiple fronts. The United States and Israel have launched widespread strikes across Iran, targeting the country’s ballistic missile sites and destroying warships.

Three US servicemen lost their lives in an attack on our base in Kuwait, with others “severely” wounded. Three American fighter jets were shot down by friendly fire. The crew ejected safely.

Update: A fourth service member has died of his injuries.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reports that 555 people have been killed in Iran over the past three days. An Iranian parliament member acknowledged Iran has no supreme leader, no IRGC commander, no chief of staff, and no defense minister. Ali Larijani, who now seems to be the key decision-maker, said “We will not negotiate with America,” contradicting Trump’s claim that Iran’s new leadership had sought talks.

Iranian media reported that former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was also killed in the strikes.

Tehran announced a global “fire and revenge” campaign against soft targets in the Middle East and worldwide. Targets will probably include Jews and US officials, current and former. Counterterrorism specialists warn of smaller-scale attacks in European capitals, carried out by “loosely affiliated or semi-trained fighters.” “Anything is possible. This is a regime in distress. It’s likely all gloves are off.” “Nothing is off the menu, people need to be vigilant.” Israeli diplomatic premises in the Middle East could be attacked. “Thug elements” in Europe could be mobilized. John Bolton “really does need to make sure he’s taking a different route to work every day.” A western security official said Iran’s history of overseas operations “steeply raises the possibility” of escalation: “Iran has sleeper cells, so there is the possibility of escalating terrorism.”

Iran continued launching ballistic missiles and drones at US military facilities and the Gulf states. Kuwait intercepted drones. Blasts shook Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain. Images have also circulated on social media showing smoke rising over Manama.

The Intelligence Organization of the IRGC issued a statement warning the Iranian people against rising up against the regime, saying it would be considered “direct cooperation with the enemy” and be met with “the firm fist of your sons in the IRGC Intelligence Organization.”

Drones struck Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery, one of the largest refineries in the Middle East, on Saudi Arabia’s Gulf coast, forcing it into partial shutdown. The Saudi military has raised its readiness to full alert. KSA will target “Iranian oil facilities if Iran mounts a [more] concerted attack on Aramco,” a source said.

Qatar has halted production of LNG following an Iranian strike on its main facility. QatarEnergy is the biggest producer of LNG in the world, accounting for 20 percent of global supply. This will have a major impact on global gas supplies, and particularly on the EU, which relies on Doha to replace Russian pipeline gas.

Iranian drones struck Al Salam military base in the UAE and a UK base in Cyprus, causing limited damage. There were no casualties.

Iran’s air defenses are believed to include “game-changer” anti-ship weapons from Russia and China. Supersonic sea-skimming cruise missiles could pose severe risks for America’s aircraft carrier group. US Air Force commanders also face threats from newly-arrived advanced Verda shoulder-held surface-to-air missiles. Iran secretly signed an arms deal with Russia in December to supply it with the Verba launchers, as well as 2,500 9M336 infrared homing missiles.

Paris, Berlin and London said they are prepared to help Middle Eastern countries “destroy Iran’s capability to fire missiles and drones at their source.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France’s priority was protecting French assets in the region while defending regional partners. France is sending two more warships to reinforce Aspides, the EU’s naval mission to the Red Sea, composed of three ships from Italy, Greece and France.

Hezbollah fired long-range missiles and drones into northern Israel, saying it was to avenge Khamenei. Within hours, Israeli forces launched heavy air raids across Lebanon, killing dozens and triggering a large-scale flight of civilians, killing at least 31, and wounding 149. The heaviest strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs. The IDF warned residents of about 50 villages in southern Lebanon and in the eastern Bekaa valley to evacuate. Air raids, artillery, and tank fire struck some 15 towns and villages both south and north of the Litani.

Trump says more US deaths are “likely.” He also said, “I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military and police to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death. It will be certain death. Won’t be pretty.”

Trump also said he wouldn’t rule out sending US ground troops into Iran. “I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground—like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it.”

Trump also said, “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.” He said he had expected the war to last four weeks. “I don’t want to see it go on too long. I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule.”

The Pentagon told Congress there was no evidence Iran was planning to attack US forces first.

Ndiaga Diagne, a US citizen of Senegalese origin, opened fire in Austin, killing two and wounding 14. He was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah” and a T-shirt underneath it that said “Iran” and displayed the flag of the Islamic Republic. He had expressed “pro-Iranian regime sentiment” and “hatred for Israeli and American leadership” on Facebook since 2017. FBI special agent Alex Doran said that “a motive for the attack was not known.” The search for a motive, reports ABC, is “ongoing.” (A real puzzler, this one.) The Department of Homeland Security warned of lone-wolf and cyberattacks.

The head of the IAEA said he’s seen “no indications” that Iranian nuclear facilities have been targeted in recent attacks. “The situation is very concerning,” he said. “We cannot rule out a possible radiological release with serious consequences, including the necessity to evacuate areas as large or larger than major cities.”

Trump said the attacks had been “so effective” that the people who had been identified by US intelligence as potential successors to Khamenei were killed “in the initial wave of attacks.” (I have not been able to find this interview online; if someone has a link, would you be kind enough to send it to me?) “Perhaps those who survived are not aligned with American interests. But none of the people we had in mind are going to come to power, because they are all dead,” he said. He also said that an Iranian official who may not be loyal to the Islamic Republic had contacted him.

Pete Hegseth said there would be no “endless war” and that the aim of the operation was to destroy Tehran’s missiles, Navy, and security infrastructure. Dan Caine said it would take time to achieve these military objectives in Iran, more US casualties were expected, and the US is sending more troops to the region. “To the media outlets and political left screaming ‘endless wars’, stop. This is not Iraq. This is not endless,. No stupid rules of engagement, no nation building or no democracy-building exercise, no politically correct wars, we fight to win and we don’t waste time.”

Iran’s internet blackout has left connectivity at about 1 percent of normal levels.

Satellite imagery indicates that Iran is trying to “save what can be saved” from its nuclear facilities.

The IDF said several senior members of the Islamic Republic’s Ministry of Intelligence were killed in the opening strike of the war, including Seyyed Yahya Hamidi, the Deputy Intelligence Minister for “Israel Affairs.” The IDF said he was responsible for directing “terrorist activities against Jews, Western actors, and regime opponents both inside Iran and abroad.”

Egypt increased its military readiness. Global shipping companies have diverted vessels away from the Suez Canal.

HEADLINES

Things to watch, from Iran Monitor:

Following Hezbollah’s overnight rocket salvos and Israeli retaliatory strikes across Lebanon that killed at least 31, further exchanges today could open a full second front, straining Israeli and US military resources and threatening to draw Lebanon into all-out war. With Tehran’s announced “fire and revenge” global campaign, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq continuing drone strikes on US bases, an FBI investigation into a suspected Iran-motivated US domestic shooting, and a gun attack on an Iranian dissident’s gym in Canada, further proxy or sleeper cell activations on Western soil or against Gulf infrastructure are a growing near-term threat. GCC foreign ministers have affirmed their “legal right to respond” to Iran’s “unjustifiable aggression” and the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain all absorbed strikes overnight; a decision by one or more Gulf states to launch offensive retaliatory operations would dramatically widen the conflict’s geographic scope. With Trump claiming Iran’s new leadership sought talks while Larijani publicly declared ‘We will not negotiate with America,’ any credible diplomatic back-channel faces an acute test today; a complete breakdown in even backchannel contacts would remove the last near-term off-ramp and cement the trajectory toward a prolonged multi-week war. Following the Pentagon’s acknowledgment to Congress that there was no evidence Iran was planning to attack US forces first, Democratic lawmakers are expected to escalate legal and procedural challenges to Operation Epic Fury today, potentially forcing a politically damaging war powers debate during active combat operations.

ANALYSIS