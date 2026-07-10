Trump has always had a peculiar affection for strongmen. He admires rulers who concentrate power, dominate institutions, intimidate enemies and present themselves as the living embodiment of the nation. Few fit that description better than Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, so Trump now wants to sell him F-35 stealth fighters, which would harm American security.

Ankara was expelled from F35 eligibility in 2019 after purchasing Russia’s S-400 air defense system for an excellent reason: its partnership with Russian air defense systems could weaken the F35’s ability to evade Russian radar – which was, inter alia, critical to the ability of the United States (and Israel) to control the skies over Iran in the recent war with that country’s regime. At the NATO conference this week, Trump said he would lift sanctions on Turkey and consider selling it these planes.

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The fear that Moscow could gain insight into NATO’s most advanced aircraft will probably create congressional hurdles to the administration’s plans to make such a sale. But there are plenty of other reasons to resist this idea.

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