One of the most difficult questions after the weakening or collapse of an authoritarian regime is not how to remove its leaders, but what to do with the people who actually ran the system. Revolutions focus on the symbolic moment: the dictator falls, statues come down, the ideology is repudiated. But regimes are also about security services, bureaucrats, economic managers, and political insiders who control the levers of power.

If those networks are completely destroyed, the state can collapse, and the result may not be wonderful. If they remain entirely untouched, the old system often reemerges under a new name. The tension between obliteration and continuity has defined many a transition from dictatorship, and it offers a useful framework for thinking about Iran.

In Iran, this means a clever approach toward the Revolutionary Guards, who are the “men with guns” at the heart of the regime. The IRGC is not simply another branch of a state military. It is the ideological spearpoint of the Islamic Republic, responsible for internal repression, missile programs, and the orchestration of militias across the Middle East. Treating it as anything less than a terrorist organization is not realpolitik but a shameful acquiescence.

Europe, which has recently taken rhetorical steps against the IRGC, should ban the group altogether. following in the footsteps of Lebanon this week — a move that would force European banks, companies, and courts to treat the Guards not as a quasi-legitimate arm of a foreign state but as what they plainly are: a transnational organization that finances militias, intimidates dissidents on European soil, and sustains the violent machinery of Iran’s revolutionary regime.

This would not bring down the Iranian regime, obviously, but it would do something important: it would strip away the diplomatic ambiguity that has allowed the organization to operate as both a military institution and a transnational network of coercion. It would say clearly that the regime’s primary instrument of violence has no legitimate place in the international system.

At the same time — and this is where the matter becomes more morally ambiguous and delicate to execute — the individuals inside that system may eventually have to be offered a path out of it. They may need amnesty, and they may be allowed to keep some of their plunder. It is infuriating, but life can be complicated that way. Allow me to explain.

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The background is that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has transformed itself from a revolutionary militia into one of the largest economic conglomerates in the Middle East. Analysts at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies estimate that IRGC-linked companies control or influence roughly 20 to 40 percent of Iran’s economy, spanning construction, energy, telecommunications, shipping, and banking. But there’s much more to consider.

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