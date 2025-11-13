Europe Strikes Back at Russia’s Hybrid War
ALISON MUTLER WRITES: The EU unveils its Democracy Shield, showing that in a fragmented world with fading US leadership Europe may now be the only actor capable of coordinating a defense of democracy
By Alison Mutler
The European Union is often an easy punchline. Critics call it bureaucratic, plodding, overly technocratic, or hopelessly fond of process for its own sake. Its institutions are routinely dismissed as remote; its declarations mocked as idealistic; its ambitions portrayed as mismatched to the hard realities of global politics.
But this week…