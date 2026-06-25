Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
7h

Two observations:

1. To my knowledge Iran is the only government to declare its intention to annihilate another country and its people. To my knowledge, even North Korea has not made the annihilation of another country it’s declared and official policy.

2. Regrettably, if Ukraine had kept its nuclear weapons would Russia have attacked it? That is a horrific lesson for authoritarian regimes.

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Ps's avatar
Ps
9h

My only complaint about nuclear weapons is that they were invented too late. The world would have been spared much grief if someone had managed to drop the Big One on the Berghof or the New Reich Chancellery sometime in 1940.

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