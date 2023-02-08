Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Michael L. Millenson's avatar
Michael L. Millenson
Feb 8, 2023

This is wonderful, Dan! As a benighted Washington Senators fan who then rooted for the Chicago Cubs, I can certainly relate.

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