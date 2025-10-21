France’s Fifth Republic Has Reached Its Limit
CLAIRE BERLINSKI WRITES: A system built for two sides cannot govern a nation divided in three. France’s presidential monarchy has become the source of its own instability.
By Claire Berlinski
When Charles de Gaulle founded the Fifth Republic in 1958, he believed he had found a cure for France’s chronic instability. He endowed France with a massively powerful presidency, but also a parliament whose assent was required for significant action. For decades, this contradictory formula worked: larger-than-life leaders like de Ga…