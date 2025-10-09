Gaza War's End? US Pressure, Stars Aligning, & Incentives Shifting

The Israel–Hamas ceasefire was, obviously, the focus on today’s Critical Conditions podcast with Claire Berlinski and me. I argued that this outcome was the direct result of US pressure on the Arab states — and even on Turkey — to put pressure on Hamas. It showed beautifully how Washington can still move the pieces on the board when interests converge and stars align.

The deal Trump announced midweek is partial: Hamas will release the 48 remaining hostages, of whom only about 20 are believed to be alive, while further talks continue on the rest of the 20-point U.S. plan. Few thought Hamas would surrender such a bargaining chip without a guarantee the war would end. The leaks suggest that they did, in fact, receive private U.S. assurances that fighting will not resume.

To support the defense of democracy, decency and reason, consider unlocking full access to Ask Questions Later by upgrading to a Paid Subscription (unless you have one!)

UPGRADE HERE

Why now? Ask Questions Later will publish a more complete analysis shortly, but here’s a brief outline of how things converged:

Egypt was hemorrhaging revenue from the Suez Canal thanks to Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states faced fury at home over Gaza’s devastation, yet also saw opportunity in Hamas’s weakness.

Turkey , once a Hamas patron, was suddenly willing to apply pressure. Erdogan, desperate for economic lifelines and F-35s, understood Trump was uniquely open to doing business with him.

Qatar , Hamas’s chief enabler, accepted a NATO-style security guarantee from Washington — effectively a down payment in exchange for reining Hamas in.

Europe had its own incentives: Muslim minorities seething over Gaza, political backlashes fueling populists, and even violence in cities like Manchester. Recognizing Palestinian statehood was part of Europe’s contribution to the broader squeeze.

Put together, this was the heaviest external pressure Hamas has ever faced. And it worked.

On the Israeli side, the politics shifted too. For two years, prolonging the war served Netanyahu: it postponed the inevitable commission of inquiry into the October 7 disaster, distracted from domestic crises, and placated his far-right coalition partners who wanted the fighting to go on indefinitely.

But with elections scheduled for 2026, the calculus changed. Israeli voters are exhausted. Families of the hostages are organized, determined, and politically powerful. For Netanyahu, the priority is no longer coalition management; it is persuading the public he delivered results. Hostages coming home, Hamas disarming in Gaza, Iran and Hezbollah weakened — this will be his campaign narrative. The staggering costs in lives, reputation, and social cohesion will be spun away as the necessary price of victory.

Critical Conditions is a co-production of Ask Questions later and Claire’s The Cosmopolitan Globalist. The CG is well worth checking out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO CLAIRE

Claire’s Warnings

Claire was skeptical, reminding listeners not to trust Hamas until the hostages are actually free. She pressed me on verification of disarmament and warned against celebrations before facts are in hand. Her instinct is right: Hamas will not vanish, and in the West Bank it will almost surely seek to ignite more violence. But in Gaza itself, the combination of Arab pressure and US orchestration (and just possibly also the Israeli military devastation) appears to have forced Hamas to fold in ways unthinkable a year ago.

France, NATO, and Trump

Our conversation also turned to France, where Macron has yet to appoint a new prime minister. Claire described the atmosphere as one of drift and dysfunction, editorials lamenting that the Fifth Republic no longer works as designed.

From there we debated NATO. I suggested that Trump’s disdain for the alliance may have accidentally pushed Europe to get serious about defense spending. Claire said for her, the damage Trump inflicted on deterrence is catastrophic. Article Five no longer feels credible, leaving the Baltics dangerously exposed. Whatever Europe spends, she argued, the sense that the United States might not show up has already done immense harm.

The contrast is instructive. In the Middle East, the US had leverage on all sides. With the Ukraine war, alas, there is not enough leverage on Russia, assuming, as I put it, that Putin is prepared to run its economy into the ground. Which obviously he is.