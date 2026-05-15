Let’s try a thought experiment: suppose China were contemplating an aggressive military action to take Taiwan, but was concerned about what the West would do, especially as China is now profoundly intertwined with the global economy,

In such a scenario, it would be reasonable to assume that China would appreciate a test case on whether the “Free World” might be willing to absorb economic pain for a principle like defending Taiwan (or any other principle). As became clear at a geopolitics convention I apoke at in London this week, there could hardly be a more convenient such test case before China than the standoff between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

The early signs are troubling, and this is why Chinese leader Xi Jinping went out of his way to humiliate President Trump during his China visit by responding to his sycophantic declarations of friendship with a public warning about how the United States had better be careful about its handling of the Taiwan issue.

What are the Chinese seeing in the Strait of Hormuz crisis? It is that the Iranian regime, having been thrashed militarily, can nonetheless feel that it is winning. So much so that it is confident in betting that as long as it impedes maritime traffic through the choke point off its coast, the rest of the world will buckle first.

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