It has been, as expected, a scorching July around the world.

And as every month around this time, we invite you to catch up with our top content and consider supporting us — and by extension our readers, including yourself — with a Paid Subscription. For the cost of half a glass of wine per month you’d be enabling us to continue pushing the envelope of independent journalism at a time when the media is, like Hormuz, in dire straits. If ever is the time to make the leap, it’s now. Consider.

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The month ended on a strangely optimistic note with word that negotiatots in Cairo have reached a deal in which Hamas agrees to disarm in exchange for a total Israeli pullout from the Gaza perimeter which it still holds. Israel has not yet agreed — clearly skeptical that the deal is real. This now looks like a dispute over what happens first. But as I told Al Jazeera just now (below), if the disarmament is real, there is no real chance that Israel can stand in the way. And certainly the Israeli opposition (which in today’s polls leads Netanyahu’s coalition by 71-49 seats in the Knesset) would not be obstructive, should it indeed win on Oct. 27.

Earlier in the month at AQL, we chronicled and analyzed the steady return to war between the US and Iran — because despite America’s astonishingly acquiescent MOU (which did not as much as request an end to massacres of protesters) Iran continued firing at ships in the Persian Gulf, causing Trump to memorably call its mulish rulers “a bunch of scum.” We looked at the role of the PMF in Iraq and at the four options facing Trump and argued that the least bad one would be a total land, air and sea blockade of Iran, aimed at toppling the illegitimate and seemingly irredeemable regime, and not necessarily renewed kinetic warfare.

On the Critical Conditions podcast, inter alia, we bemoaned Trump’s idiotic flirtation with a US toll in the Persian Gulf, pulling the rug out from the claim that the very idea is illegitimate for Iran (which it is, for all). (We also offered some praise to the normally disastrous Trump Supreme Court for blocking politicization of the US central bank. Take wins where you can get them.)

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On the day Andy Burnham became Britain's prime minister, we argued that his government should begin reversing Brexit and lead Europe in joining the effort to confront Iran's blackmail in the Strait of Hormuz.

After Rahm Emanuel sharply criticized Netanyahu's disastrous policies, we argued he was right—but that Democratic moderates must also confront the anti-Israel radicalism growing within the party's progressive wing if they hope to rebuild a durable pro-Israel consensus (and profiled a new liberal Israeli NGO trying to stem the damage to the US-Israeli alliance). And with Israeli elections set for Oct. 27, we examined Netanyahu’s last-ditch parliamentary Putinization blitz and establishment of a precedent that the Supreme Court can be ignored. If he wins the election, Israel is toast; if he loses, there’s hope.

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America at 250

In this Independence Day essay, we argue that America at 250 remains history’s greatest political experiment — but a paradoxical one. The United States has achieved unmatched economic, military, technological and cultural success while suffering from deep political polarization, inequality and declining faith in democracy. We contend that its rigid constitutional system, distorted electoral institutions and fractured information environment threaten its achievements. The American experiment, we conclude, demonstrates both the extraordinary power of freedom and the enduring limits imposed by human nature.

In a project as ambitious as anything attempted by The New York Times, AQL marked America's 250th birthday with 25 essays examining the state of the Union from every angle. The collection spans democracy, foreign policy, healthcare, higher education, immigration, gun violence, elections, free speech, language, corruption, constitutional reform, political polarization, America's global role, and the future of the American experiment itself. While many pieces are sharply critical of the country's current trajectory — especially under Trump —the series ultimately argues that the US retains an extraordinary capacity for self-correction and renewal, offering a comprehensive, deeply reported portrait of a nation wrestling with its greatest strengths and gravest challenges.

Iran’s reported plan to charge ships for transiting the Strait of Hormuz threatens a vital global shipping lane and violates the principle of transit passage codified in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Although the United States rightly rejects Tehran’s claim, its argument is weakened by its own failure to ratify the treaty, despite decades of bipartisan executive support and backing from the military, business, and national security establishment. Republican opposition has left Washington relying on customary international law instead of treaty membership, undermining U.S. credibility while weakening its legal position against Iran, China, and other maritime challengers.

We argued that the film Mountainhead capture a striking shift in public attitudes toward technology and its leaders. Once celebrated as visionary innovators, today’s tech billionaires are increasingly viewed as dangerous figures wielding unprecedented power over communications, governments and even warfare. The essay examines the fears that AI and social media pose uniquely destabilizing risks, from misinformation to economic disruption. The solution is neither to reject technology nor to blindly trust its creators. Instead, society must recognize that technologies this powerful require stronger democratic oversight and accountability rather than governance by a handful of billionaire entrepreneurs.

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We argue that the mere fact many Israelis now fear Netanyahu could undermine or postpone the coming election represents an extraordinary deterioration for the Jewish state. Comparing Israel to democratic backsliding in countries such as Hungary, Turkey and the United States, we warn that democracies usually erode gradually, through weakening institutions and public trust, making Israel’s election a pivotal test of the country’s democratic future.

We argue that Trump’s hostility and threats toward Canada are undermining one of America’s most valuable alliances and weakening US global leadership — and that Canada is not an inferior partner but a successful democracy with strong healthcare, safety, and quality of life. We conclude that alienating America’s closest ally diminishes US influence, encourages partners to seek alternatives, and accelerates the erosion of the postwar international order.

In the first of a two-part World Cup series, soccer executive Jack Angelides argues that the biggest flaw in soccer is the clock. Unlike nearly every other major sport, soccer relies on estimated stoppage time rather than stopping the clock when play stops, encouraging time-wasting, fake injuries and strategic delays while leaving players and fans uncertain about how much time actually remains. Angelides contends that simply stopping the clock during injuries, substitutions and VAR reviews would make the game fairer without altering its basic character.

Dan Perry argues that soccer’s offside rule, especially as enforced through VAR, has become excessively precise and harms the sport by suppressing its most exciting moments. While offside originally prevented attackers from goal-hanging, modern technology now overturns goals because of millimeter-level infractions involving a toe or shoulder, creating long delays and eliminating dramatic breakaways. Rather than abolishing offside, he advocates reforming or limiting VAR so the game rewards attacking play, restores spontaneity, and prioritizes excitement over microscopic technicalities.

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