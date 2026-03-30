In the Hitchcock classic North by Northwest, the Cary Grant character asks the shady Eva Marie Saint character this: “How does a girl like you get to be a girl like you?” She asks him what he means and he replies: “Naughty. Wicked. Up to no good.” That pretty much sums up the Islamic Republic of Iran. How did it get this way? There were some critical notches in this dismal, tragic narrative, and one of them occurred 47 years ago today.

Revolutions are often remembered as moments of collective choice. In reality, they are usually moments of institutional collapse, followed by a scramble to define what comes next. Iran in 1979 is a textbook case. The country did not set out, in any coherent or unified way, to become a theocratic state. It became one because power shifted faster than political alternatives could organize — and because the institutions capable of arresting that shift chose not to.

At the center of this transformation were two referendums: the first, on March 30-31, was phrased in general terms, on establishing an Islamic Republic — and the December 1979 constitutional referendum set out the exact terms. Together, they converted revolutionary upheaval into a durable system of clerical rule. But to understand their significance, one must begin before the ballots were cast.

Consider an upgrade to a Paid Subscription. You will be enabling independent reportage and commentary, joining a growing new community, and unlocking access to all content.

UPGRADE HERE

GIFT A SUBSCRIPTION!

By late 1978, the regime of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was disintegrating. Protest movements had spread nationwide, uniting an unusually broad coalition of secular liberals, Marxists, bazaar merchants, religious conservatives, and students. What bound them together was opposition to autocracy, corruption, and repression — not a shared vision of what should replace it. And definitely not a desire to be ruled for a half century by fanatical, mass-murdering clerics.

So how did this occur?

The rest of this article is for Paid Subscribers

UPGRADE HERE