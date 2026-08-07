Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lancelot's avatar
Lancelot
4h

Chilling and frighteningly possible. Also something that should have been considered before this misadventure began.

Reply
Share
Richard Plotzker's avatar
Richard Plotzker
5h

Wars become quite destructive, therefore worth avoiding. They do, however, change the world order when victories are decisive. That's why our HS history texts present their chapters as conquest and aftermath. Was it worth destruction of the American South to have slavery settled? Or to destroy Europe to end the periodic conflicts between France and Germany forever? Or to have a UN, which, for all its faults, gives nebbish countries their moments of self-importance? What's an Iran without ayatollahs' brinksmanship worth to humanity? Or to restore high-grade, high-employment American factories to make the munitions? Most would still value the sanctity of life before settling ideological impasses with bombs, though not everyone.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Perry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture