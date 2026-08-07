The war between the United States and Iran began as a regional confrontation with global economic consequences. It could remain that way — but the situation also contains a far darker possibility: as in 1914, a series of individually rational decisions by world powers could lead to international catastrophe.

The key question is whether a prolonged stalemate could reshape the calculations of Russia, China, Europe and the United States in ways that transform the Iran conflict – alongside the older one over Ukraine – into triggers for interlocking escalation. The answer is plainly yes.

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A Stalemate the World Cannot Accept

Suppose the present stalemate continues. The Strait of Hormuz – and America’s Gulf allies – remain subject to repeated Iranian harassment. Iran’s Houthis proxies continue disrupting traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb, placing both access points to the Arabian Peninsula under persistent pressure. America continues responding with intermittent strikes against Iranian military assets and proxy forces while insisting that diplomacy remains possible. Tehran continues demanding the right to control and tax shipping through Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the global economic consequences add up. The world’s energy markets depend upon the uninterrupted flow of oil and liquefied natural gas through the Persian Gulf. The Red Sea remains one of the principal arteries connecting Europe and Asia. Every week of disruption increases insurance premiums, extends shipping routes, raises transportation costs and feeds global inflation. Fertilizer markets tighten, aviation fuel becomes more expensive and supply chains collapse.

Washington’s initial instinct was to buy time, largely because of the approaching November midterms, since the war’s unpopular. Limited military strikes reassure regional partners and impose costs on Iran yet preserve the possibility of diplomacy.

Yet time favors Tehran. The Iranian leadership has demonstrated that domestic suffering means nothing to a regime willing to employ unlimited repression. The economics of attrition also favor Iran. Missiles and drones can be produced more rapidly and at far lower cost than the sophisticated interceptors required to stop them. The American strategy consumes increasingly scarce resources while producing diminishing strategic returns.

President Trump had believed he can make a deal – that is his brand, and the Iranians are wily negotiators. But they have overplayed their hand and appear irrational. Although the war is unpopular, strategic thinkers start to conclude the only way to handle the Iranian regime – and its nuclear, ballistic and proxy terrorist threat – is to destroy it.

What follows once limited pressure proves insufficient against Jihadists? The options widen after the midterms. That moment marks the beginning of the real escalation.

Iraq Becomes the Gateway

To restore freedom of navigation, military planners inevitably begin examining how greater pressure could be applied.

Iran is protected by mountains, immense distances and limited avenues of approach. Any sustained campaign capable of threatening the regime directly would require secure ports, logistics hubs, protected supply routes, ammunition depots and airfields. Geography makes Iraq the indispensable staging ground.

Washington deploys forces to Iraq, particularly to the country’s relatively stable Kurdish north, where existing infrastructure and longstanding relationships provide the coalition with its most practical logistical platform. Iran has prepared for that contingency via the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, which expand attacks against American facilities while tightening their political influence inside Iraq. We have another struggle over Iraq.

That transforms the strategic calculations of every major power. Beijing and Moscow see the United States gradually constructing the military architecture required for a much larger campaign, which could include an invasion of Iran.

Meanwhile, the United States, with NATO backing, has seized Kharg Island, Iran’s critical oil depot, and Qeshm Island, key to its control of Hormuz. Neither brings Iranian capitulation or free passage in the Gulf; the regime is not for turning.

The Counter-Coalition Forms

Russia, China and North Korea recognize that they share a common strategic interest: none wishes to see the Iranian regime collapse under American military pressure, with the U.S. emerging from the Gulf with enhanced influence over one of the world’s most important energy corridors. All recognize that a prolonged Middle Eastern conflict consumes military resources, industrial production and political attention that Washington might devote elsewhere.

Beijing need not send combat divisions. It can expand deliveries of dual-use electronics, industrial equipment, drones, missile technologies, satellite support, financial assistance and intelligence while shielding Iran diplomatically from efforts at the UN Security Council to legitimize wider military action. The objective is to ensure that America cannot achieve a decisive outcome at acceptable cost. China is now openly a U.S. military rival.

For Moscow, the military partnership already forged with Tehran during the Ukraine war deepens further as Russia expands deliveries of air-defense systems, electronic warfare capabilities, intelligence, advisers and advanced military technologies. Every additional month that the United States remains preoccupied in the Gulf improves Moscow’s strategic position in Ukraine, and toward Europe.

North Korea fits in naturally, having already demonstrated its willingness to exchange artillery ammunition, ballistic missiles and manpower for Russian economic assistance and advanced military technology. A widening global confrontation offers enhanced opportunities.

So China, Russia, Iran and North Korea begin acting as a loose strategic coalition whose members support one another because each benefits from exhausting the military and political capacity of the United States and its allies. An Axis for the 21st century, if you will.

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New Fronts Emerge

The longer the Middle Eastern crisis persists, the more attractive it becomes for rival powers to exploit Washington’s distraction.

Moscow is likely to move first. For more than four years, the Kremlin has fought a grinding war of attrition in Ukraine while watching Western weapons, money and political attention sustain Kyiv’s resistance. An America increasingly committed to the Persian Gulf – and cool to Ukraine – presents a rare opportunity to alter that balance.

Russia could launch its largest offensive since the opening months of the invasion, supported by larger mobilizations from the Axis, intensified missile attacks against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, and renewed pressure across the entire front. At the same time, Moscow could increase military activity along NATO’s eastern frontier through Belarus and Kaliningrad, forcing Poland and the Baltic states to prepare for the possibility that the conflict may no longer remain confined to Ukraine.

Europe would suddenly confront the most serious strategic dilemma since the Cold War. If Ukraine appeared genuinely close to collapse while pressure mounted along NATO’s eastern flank, many European governments would conclude that continued deliveries of weapons no longer offered a sufficient response. Air-defense units, logistics formations, engineers, intelligence assets and eventually combat troops could begin deploying into Ukraine under one coalition or another. Open confrontation between Russia and European members of NATO ensues.

China, which has spent decades preparing for the possibility of bringing Taiwan under its control, could perceive the most favorable strategic opportunity in years. The opening move need not be an immediate amphibious invasion. A quarantine, maritime blockade or campaign of escalating military coercion could test American resolve while placing Taiwan under immense economic and military pressure. If Washington resisted, Beijing could then conclude that the strategic moment justified attempting to resolve the Taiwan question by force before the United States and its allies regained their freedom of action.

The United States would have little choice but to respond. Allowing Taiwan to fall without resistance would fundamentally alter the balance of power throughout the Indo-Pacific while raising profound questions about American security guarantees to Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia.

Carrier strike groups, submarines, long-range bombers and air-defense assets would surge toward the western Pacific. Japan would almost certainly become the indispensable allied base for American operations, while Australia and other regional partners would expand intelligence, logistics and maritime support. Resources urgently required in Europe and the Middle East would now be competing with an equally urgent requirement in East Asia.

American forces would still be operating from Iraq – and possibly preparing to invade Iran. Coalition navies would still be attempting to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Iran’s regional network would continue functioning exactly as intended. Hezbollah would intensify pressure from Lebanon. The Houthis would sustain attacks against international shipping and Gulf energy infrastructure. Iranian-backed militias in Iraq would continue targeting American forces.

For the first time since 1945, the United States and its principal allies could find themselves not only estranged by the antics of Trump – but also engaged simultaneously in three major theaters of strategic competition. Europe would be fighting to prevent Russian domination of Ukraine and protect NATO’s eastern frontier. The Indo-Pacific would be attempting to prevent the forcible absorption of Taiwan. The Middle East would remain consumed by a widening confrontation with Iran and its regional proxies.

The Wars Become One

The wars would still appear geographically separate. Strategically, they would have become a single strategic contest. Europe is fighting Russia over the future of Ukraine and the security of NATO’s eastern frontier. The United States and Japan are attempting to prevent the forcible absorption of Taiwan while maintaining freedom of navigation across the western Pacific. American and coalition forces remain deeply engaged in the Middle East, attempting to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea while containing Iran and its network of regional proxies. North Korea supports Russia, China sustains Iran, and the Arab governments increasingly align with the Western coalition because their own economies depend upon restoring maritime commerce.

Israel occupies an unusual place within that coalition, militarily indispensable because of its intelligence, technology and operational experience, yet politically uncomfortable for all (that may diminish if Netanyahu is ousted in the fall).

And the conflict extends far beyond the battlefields. Cyber attacks disrupt financial systems, ports, electrical grids and communications infrastructure. Intelligence agencies wage an increasingly aggressive covert war involving sabotage, espionage and influence operations across every continent. The distinction between the battlefield and the home front steadily dissolves as governments mobilize economic, technological and financial resources on a scale unseen in generations.

Terrorist attacks against American, European or allied targets become increasingly likely as Iran’s regional strategy expands beyond the Middle East and sympathetic extremist networks seek opportunities to impose political costs on the coalition. Whether those attacks are directed by governments, encouraged through proxy organizations or simply inspired by the broader conflict matters little politically. Public opinion throughout the democratic world begins demanding stronger retaliation, broader military operations and more ambitious political objectives. A big enough attack could cause hysteria.

Talk of nuclear weapons is no longer taboo.

A war that began as an effort to restore freedom of navigation steadily acquires the characteristics of a struggle over the future international order. In effect, a world war.

It doesn’t have to happen this way. An immediate and total blockade of Iran may be a safer way to proceed. Either way, the mere possibility of global conflict should give policymakers pause before assuming that the present conflict can remain contained.

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