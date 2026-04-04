Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Cooper's avatar
Cooper
2d

I would add a very significant benefit to the world and specifically to the EU: removal of the veto.

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Lord Skei's avatar
Lord Skei
1d

He will of course not lose, just like his friend Vladimir cannot ever lose.

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