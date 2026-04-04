Recent rally of Tisza opposition party (Lili Lempek photo)

By Lili Anna Lempek

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long cultivated the image of a leader who figured out how to game a democratic system for permanence, becoming a model for the populist right worldwide. So it’s huge that Orban might actually lose the April 12 election.

It would resonate far beyond Hungary and provide a blueprint that the Democrats and others might find useful.

Orban has managed to make this nation of about 10 million a focal point of the global populist right, attracting pilgrimages from the likes of Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson and hosting CPAC (the annual conservative mega-conference) in 2022. Donald Trump has described Orban as “one of the most respected men.”

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He managed to surgically dismantle Hungary’s once-promising post-communist democracy. Since his current uninterrupted run began in 2010, he changed the electoral system in his favor, defanged checks on power, captured the courts and media, and scrambled the national discourse via endless threats to national identity that only he can supposedly counter. Like Trump, he seemed to capture something in the zeitgeist, maintaining popularity as new rules inflating his majority artificially, with courts and media getting out of his way.

Orbán’s crown jewel is a unique electoral feature called “winner’s compensation, in which votes are cast for districts and a national party list, and “surplus votes” beyond what’s needed for victory in districts are transferred to the list – inflating the winner’s share of parliament.

During the last election in 2022, Orbán was facing inflation, economic strain, and a unified opposition, but still won 54 percent. The system turned that into 70% of parliament.

He managed this, as well as partisan districting, without significant backlash. Tilting the media in his favor was presented as countering leftist bias, and enriching childhood friends spun as creating a “national capitalist class.”

Orbán’s success may have yielded hubris and now he’s in trouble according to polls. The Závecz Research last month showed the opposition Tisza party, led by ex-government insider Péter Magyar, with 50% support among decided voters, compared with 38% for Fidesz (the below polls average graph reflects this).

If this holds up, this campaign will offer lessons for anyone hoping to defeat populists in the future. The formula that will have worked was based on three elements: a legitimacy crisis, economic unease and a credible challenger his own camp.

The needed puncturing of the regime’s moral authority came in 2024 when Orban, who trades on family values, made the mistake of engineering the presidential pardon of a crony connected to a child sexual abuse case.

By then, Hungary’s economy was faltering as well, having failed to reach even 1% growth in successive years. The trouble included 19 billion euros of EU funds frozen due to corruption within Orbán’s circle.

And the most crucial element: a competent challenger emerging not from the left but rather the disillusioned center-right – Péter Magyar, a defector from Orban’s orbit, making him seem uniquely qualified to take on the system. His rise disrupted a familiar script of fragmented opposition.

It highlights the futility, in many societies, of rallying masses around a stridently liberal flag. Previous Hungarian opposition movements leaned heavily on rule of law, institutional checks and press freedom. Those concerns are real – yet Orban’s emotionally charged narratives about migration, war, and national survival swept them aside.

Magyar embarked on a countrywide listening tour, visiting over 300 towns and villages and talking to people about everyday grievances: hospital delays, failing services, rising costs. In some places he was the first politician to show up in decades. “We have no money,” lamented one voter said, as Magyar listened sympathetically. “I’m shaking with anxiety at the end of each month because I can’t afford food for my child … We need change.”

Magyar in 2024

Magyar’s message is almost technocratic a far cry from Orban’s culture wars: better services; predictable and competent governance; fix the spat with the EU. In an era saturated with identity battles and apocalyptic rhetoric, this may seem unglamorous but is politically potent. Sidestepping identity politics prevents the populist right from leveraging the overreach of “wokeness.”

While Hungary is different from the US, Israel, or Poland, there’ll be those in such countries, where right-wing populism is strong, who’ll try to copy the formula. If Orban loses, it’ll show that even carefully fortified populist systems are vulnerable. Ironically, Orbán’s “winner’s compensation” scheme could amplifying a victorious Tisza’s parliament majority.

Even if Orbán manages to hold onto power thanks to his gaming of the system, his legitimacy is punctured and broad support crumbling, which could lead him to amp up the autocracy even more. That could set this small but important European country on a path toward violent revolt.

Hungary’s drama tells right-wing populists everywhere that even the most talented among them cannot forever outrun the consequences.

Magyar (l) and Orban in 2024

Lili Anna Lempek is a Hungarian journalist

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