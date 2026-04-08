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SM's avatar
SM
3h

I suspect this ceasefire will work out as well as the Gaza one, which is to say not at all.

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1 reply by Dan Perry
Katherine B Barz's avatar
Katherine B Barz
5h

Cost of 13 lives and billions of dollars for nothing. I still read Felon Trump supporters bringing up the 13 servicemen who died during the evacuation of Afghanistan in 2021, blaming Biden, although the commenters forgot that the agreement was between the US and the Taliban and not the legitimate Afghan government in 2020, when Trump was in office. I wonder if the supporters will blame TACO Don for these deaths.

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