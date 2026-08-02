By Eduardo Domingues de Jesus

NATO’s accession process examines weapons, military doctrine, command structures, intelligence capabilities and democratic institutions in extraordinary detail. Yet the alliance appears to devote far less attention to another category of strategic exposure: the companies, executives and institutions that spent decades conducting consequential business with authoritarian states before their countries joined NATO.

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Finland offers an unusually potent case. Its accession in April 2023 was rightly celebrated as one of NATO’s greatest strategic successes in decades, adding a capable democracy with a serious military and a long border with Russia. But it also brought into the alliance a country whose economic relationship with its eastern neighbor had been shaped by geography, history and decades of policy favoring commercial engagement. Finnish companies operated extensively in Russia, and some of the country’s most important businesses built relationships with its markets, regulators, state-connected enterprises and infrastructure.

Nokia provides the clearest example of the questions this history now raises. The Finnish telecommunications company reportedly maintained a long commercial relationship with MTS, Russia’s largest mobile operator, supplying and upgrading parts of its network. Documents exposed in 2019 by Upguard suggest that Nokia’s work included technical planning and network modifications that enabled MTS to comply with SORM, the Russian system through which the Federal Security Service and other authorities intercept communications. TechCrunch reported that Nokia engineers installed the network port through which separate Russian-made interception equipment could connect to the telecoms system. Nokia said it neither stored nor processed intercepted material and claimed compliance with lawful-interception requirements imposed on operators in countries worldwide.

So, Nokia has said that it never manufactured, installed or serviced SORM equipment and rejected suggestions that it operated Russia’s surveillance system. Its networking products contained the technical capability required to interface with lawful-interception equipment, while the dedicated surveillance apparatus came from approved Russian providers. The broader record nevertheless shows how deeply a major Western telecoms supplier could become involved in the technical environment surrounding an authoritarian state’s security institutions while operating through ordinary commercial and regulatory channels.

UpGuard’s publicly accessible repository contained 1.7 terabytes of material relating to telecommunications projects across Russia, including schematics, administrative credentials, installation instructions, photographs, contracts and network documentation. UpGuard found that much of the material concerned the installation of SORM infrastructure between 2014 and 2016 by Nokia Siemens Networks in coordination with MTS, with Nokia providing high-level technical expertise and implementation proposals alongside dozens of subcontractors. The files covered installations in Moscow and at least 16 other Russian cities.

To be clear, these reports establish no case of espionage, disloyalty or improper conduct by Nokia’s present leadership. They simply illustrate something less nefarious but hugely relevant to NATO’s future: strategically important Western companies spent decades operating inside Russian systems, adapting technology to Russian regulations and building relationships with local operators, officials and institutions. That engagement reflected the commercial assumptions of its time. Finland’s accession to NATO gave it a different strategic context.

Put another way, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine collapsed the old idea that economics could operate independent of security. Telecommunications networks, ports, energy systems, cloud infrastructure and digital supply chains have become part of the operating environment of modern alliances, and the people who oversee them exercise influence extending well beyond the commercial sphere.

NATO already recognizes this principle in governance. Military officers, intelligence personnel, diplomats and senior civil servants undergo security vetting because relationships, financial interests and foreign exposure can create vulnerabilities. Comparable standards for executives and tech leaders responsible for strategically important private infrastructure remain far less visible.

Finland’s accession therefore raises a broader institutional question. How should NATO assess individuals whose careers involved extensive engagement with authoritarian states before they assume positions connected to critical infrastructure, government procurement, defense consulting or access to alliance information? Public information offers little indication of a common alliance-wide framework. Finland undoubtedly conducts security clearances and other sensitive reviews, but the standards applied across NATO remain unclear.

That uncertainty carries its own cost. Intelligence sharing and technology cooperation depend upon confidence that allies apply comparable standards to people with access to sensitive systems. Foreign intelligence services have long understood the value of professional relationships, institutional familiarity and commercial networks, cultivating them over decades because influence often develops gradually rather than through dramatic acts of espionage.

Finland’s reputation for integrity and effective government makes it well placed to lead a broader conversation. Finnish political culture has long recognized the risks of tightly connected institutional networks through the concept of Hyvä Veli. Every high-trust democracy confronts the same challenge: confidence should reinforce verification, not replace it.

The answer lies in extending established security principles into strategically important sectors of the private economy. Executives and technical personnel assuming responsibilities involving telecommunications, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure or defense-related technologies could undergo assessments comparable to existing security-clearance procedures, examining continuing foreign relationships, financial interests and other factors relevant to strategic resilience. Independent review, due process and common alliance standards would protect individual rights while strengthening confidence across NATO.

Finland should not stand alone. Germany’s energy dependence on Russia, Austria’s financial ties and similar commercial legacies across Europe all emerged from the same era of strategic optimism. Finland simply provides the clearest place to begin. President — who is close to the Trump Administration and was one of the few world leaders at Lindet Graham’s memorial last week — has an opportunity to champion that discussion. By establishing a transparent framework for reviewing Russia-era commercial exposure, Finland could strengthen confidence in its own institutions while offering NATO a model that other allies may eventually choose to adopt.

Military equipment, software and supply chains evolve constantly. Institutions, professional relationships and governance networks endure far longer. Alliance security increasingly depends on understanding both. This may seem like “inside baseball” – but in fact it is critical to Western security.

Eduardo Domingues de Jesus is a Helsinki-based technology strategist specializing in digital infrastructure, enterprise systems, and technology governance

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