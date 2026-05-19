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Is the Authoritarian Moment Starting to Crack?

A recording from Dan Perry and Matt Robison's live video
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Dan Perry and Matt Robison
May 19, 2026
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Thank you Ana Maria Florea Harrison, Jill Branton, Robert D. Goodman, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Robison! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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