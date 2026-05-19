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Is the Authoritarian Moment Starting to Crack?
A recording from Dan Perry and Matt Robison's live video
May 19, 2026
∙ Paid
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.
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