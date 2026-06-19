Is There Still Hope on Iran?

In today’s edition of Critical Conditions, Claire Berlinski and I spoke with Nazenin Ansari, managing editor of the UK-based Kayhan London (and the English-language Kayhan Life) and a leading voice in the Iranian diaspora, to discuss the controversial memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

Nazenin Ansari

Claire and I regard the agreement as a significant setback. Whatever hopes existed a few months ago that military pressure, internal fractures, and mounting public anger might push the Islamic Republic toward collapse now appear considerably dimmer. The regime has survived and, incredibly, has secured a pathway toward total sanctions relief and unfreezing of assets. There are promises on the nuclear program and vagueness on action, and no more talk of the ballistic missile program, regional proxy network, democratic reform, or even basic protections for dissidents and protesters.

To our surprise, however, Ansari did not fully share our pessimism.

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She did not dispute the premise that this agreement represents a short-term victory for the regime. Indeed, she was deeply critical of both the Trump administration and the international community. She noted that while negotiations proceeded, reports continued to emerge from inside Iran of arrests, executions, and repression. She expressed particular frustration with international institutions that have condemned abuses while simultaneously engaging with or legitimizing the regime. Yet despite all of that, she remains convinced that the Islamic Republic is approaching a reckoning.

Her argument rests primarily on structural weakness.

According to Ansari, the regime’s economic problems are so profound that even a substantial influx of cash cannot solve them. She cited estimates from Iranian economists suggesting that the damage inflicted on Iran’s economy over decades of mismanagement is measured not in the hundreds of billions but in the trillions of dollars. Even if sanctions relief eventually delivers significant resources, she argues, those funds cannot repair the deeper problems: a lack of trust, endemic corruption, institutional decay, and a governing system designed around control rather than competence. She also believes the regime’s social foundations are weaker than many outsiders appreciate.

One interesting point she raised concerns the dissatisfaction of the regime’s own core supporters. She described signs of discontent among hardline constituencies who increasingly see the leadership as hypocritical and compromised. The regime’s efforts to project normalcy and unity through carefully staged public events may impress foreign observers, she suggested, but they are not necessarily convincing the people whose loyalty has historically sustained the system.

So should we expect imminent change?

Ansari’s response was that the regime may enjoy a short-term boost and its leaders will present the agreement as a triumph, but none of the underlying realities have changed. The government remains distrusted by much of its population. Its economic model remains dysfunctional. Its legitimacy remains damaged. The problems that produced repeated waves of protest over the last two decades are still present and, in many cases, worse than before.

That does not mean she expects democracy tomorrow. Far from it. She acknowledged that repression is increasing, not decreasing. The more optimistic scenarios she discussed involved some form of gradual internal evolution, perhaps resembling elements of late Soviet perestroika or even aspects of the Venezuelan model, in which insiders attempt to preserve power through controlled adaptation. Whether such a process could ultimately lead to meaningful change remains highly uncertain.

Ansari’s optimism stems from faith in the Iranian people. She concluded by saying that her hope rests with the courage, creativity, and resilience of ordinary Iranians who have repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to sacrifice for a better future. Whatever the memorandum may accomplish, she believes those forces have not disappeared.

Ansari notes that setbacks are not defeats. That does not, of course, mean the agreement isn’t a setback. All things, I suppose, must pass. Evil things as well.

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