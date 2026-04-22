Israelis are celebrating their 78th Independence Day today (by the Hebrew calender) amid an imminent choice that cuts deeper than any single policy debate. The election that must be held by October will not be only about Iran, Hezbollah or the Palestinians — even though these issues are certainly huge. Instead, the heart of the matter is whether Israel is to remain a modern, civic, democratic state grounded in equal obligation — or whether it will slide toward a theocratic and hierarchical order in which religious authority shapes public life and the burdens of citizenship are no longer equitably shared.

To think that is hyperbole (as some readers will) is to misunderstand how dire is the situation in Israel. To think that Israel actually never was “a modern, civic, democratic state” (as some also will) is to misunderstand how profoundly successful the Zionist effort has been, And the recent explosion in the number of Israel skeptics reflects the disaster that Benjamin Netanyahu has overseen.

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In the latest manifestation of that disaster, Israel is facing calls for a suspension or cancellation of its 2000 association agreement with the European Union, its largest trading partner (see the discussion on Al Jazeera’s Inside Story above). A meeting on the issue Tuesday by European foreign minister discussed the proposal by Spain, Ireland and Slovenia but failed to achieve needed support by 15 countries — and officials said the discussion will continue. Like the Israelis themselves, the Europeans are waiting for the election.

Israel is by any objective measure a remarkable success. A small country under constant threat, it has built a dynamic economy, a powerful military, and a vibrant — if increasingly strained — democracy. Despite the past years’ wars, the per capita GDP, driven by a strong shekel, is approaching $70,000 a year, far higher than that of Germany, France or the United Kingdom.

Tel Aviv contruction continues apace (Dan Perry photo)

One tires of heaping superlatives on its world-beating, astonishingly innovative tech sector. Tel Aviv’s bar scene is among the world’s finest.

Staff conference at Yoti’s bar in Tel Aviv (Dan Perry photo)

All that, however, can obscure the underlying fractures. The wars that followed the catastrophe of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack have upended and destroyed lives, and the burdens are not shared equally. At the same time, Netanyahu’s ferocious assault on the judiciary and democratic institutions have created a chasm between his remaining supporters and highly energized opponents.

But the thing that most animates opponents of the government — and every poll shows them in the majority — may be the special privileges accorded to Netanyahu’s Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) partners, chief among them the continued draft exemption for tens of thousands of Haredi youth. Anger over this imbalance has skyrocketed amid these years of war, which have left the military stretched perilously thin, with some Israelis serving reserve duty for more than half the year.

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Three recent incidents have thrown the existential angst of this discrepancy into harsh relief.

Last week, four IDF servicewomen lit a barbecue on base on a Friday night after sundown. Within days, they were sentenced to two weeks in military prison, a sentence eventually reduced after public outcry. Their infraction was framed not simply as a breach of discipline, but as “harming religion and Judaism.” It was Shabbat, and the act had offended the increasingly demanding religious guardians scattered throughout the military.

Around the same time, several young women finishing two years of IDF service were fined and brought before disciplinary proceedings for “immodest dress” on the very day of their discharge. Their transgression: wearing jeans and sleeveless tops as they celebrated their release, a tradition with considerable mileage for both genders. The military later acknowledged that the handling of the case deviated from its own regulations — but still docked a third of their salaries.

And during the Jerusalem Marathon, held in heavy heat, male soldiers were permitted to run in shorts, while female soldiers were required to run in long pants, in line with modesty concessions that appear to have been meant to assuage city officials, many of whom are religious. The military at first issued untruthful denials, then promised an investigation. Avigdor Liberman, a leading opposition figure, condemned the order, saying that “anyone who thinks that a female soldier wearing shorts is a problem — is himself the problem.”

Sure, these are small stories. None, on their own, would define a country. But together, they tell a larger story that has become, in a national sense, the talk of the town. And it’s no coincidence that all feature women soldiers. These incidents are, in particular, an affront to a defining old story of modern Israel in which young sabra women were a point of pride. The fact that women served equally in the military, sometimes even in combat roles, set Israel clearly apart from its far less progressive Middle Eastern environs.

Now, increasingly, politicians from the religious right are starting to question whether women should serve at all — not out of any leniency, but out of a hyper-conservative notion of segregation of the genders under a religious patriarchy. It’s not exactly that Israel as a whole is moving in this direction — it is rather that the religious sector has grown brazen during the long years of Netanyahu’s coddling, especially since his 2009 return to power (after an earlier 1996-99 stint).

All Israelis understand this. Many are scandalized. Most, I believe, are worried and unhappy. A growing minority, to be sure, is pleased. Most alarmingly, the fault lines on the issues of women’s service also align with people’s positions on the “bigger” issues. When women are increasingly subjected to one kind of double standard, and the Haredim benefit from another, questions of what kind of country Israelis are fighting for become harder to answer.

A sense that the Netanyahu government is committed to elevating the priorities of Haredim and ultranationalist but non-Haredi religious politicians has fueled anguish over this question. Mainstream Israelis are starting to feel the increasing effects of right-wing religious policies are making their lives impossible.

This issue — visceral though it is — is only the tip of the iceberg. A profound demographic crisis surrounding the Haredi population threatens Israel’s future. The Haredi birthrate is almost seven children per family, and the community — currently at a sixth of the population — is a serious economic drain, living on significant subsidies. They refuse to teach boys English, math and science in high schools and consign many of them to long years of Torah study, again funded by the increasingly scandalized taxpayer. As it continues to grow, the economic demands on non-Haredi Israelis of sustaining a community that does not contribute to communal defense and is seen as making exorbitant demands while contributing little will threaten the country’s continuation.

A very different sort of conference in Jerusalem (Dan Perry photo)

If the next government is a centrist-liberal one, it will have its hands full turning back the clock to a time when Israelis felt they could work toward a shared vision of their country’s future. A national root canal is needed:

Blowing up the entire arrangement with the Haredim — ending the subsidies and tolerance that perpetuate and incentivize their ghettoization.

Ending settlement contruction deep in the West Bank and resuming the quest for a partition from the Palestinians, and encouraging a swift rebuilding of Gaza conditioned on the removal of what remains of Hamas.

Repairing Israel’s relations with the 20 percent of its citizens who are Arabs.

Crushing Netanyahu’s authoritarian overhaul and enshrine the principles of liberal democracy in a constitution.

By the way, it will be little different from Netanyahu in its desire to rid the world of the Iranian regime and its proxies, like Lebanon’s Hezbollah. One of Netanyahu’s great failures is his inability to explain to the world why Israel is right in seeking these things — and indeed aligned with most Iranians and Lebanese. He is simply a terrible messenger at this point, having become toxic.

But the other issues in the above list constitute a radical break — not unlike what we are seeing in Hungary after Peter Magyar unseated the Viktor Orban, the supreme leader of the world’s elected klepto-autocrats. It will be difficult and in the short-term will sow potentially violent divisions, because in his long years in power, fuelled by social media and a Putinesque propaganda machine, Netanyahu built a fanatical cult that actually wants, like fellow travellers in Hungary, the US and elsewhere, to burn down the house.

On previous Independence Days, the atmosphere has been one of joy and hope. Less so now. Restoring optimism and unity is not an impossible task, but it is one that will take laser focus and ferocious determination.

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