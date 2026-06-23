Another half-dozen Israeli soldiers were killed in Lebanon in recent days, adding to a toll that continues to grow with no clear strategic endpoint in sight. Dozens of Lebanese were also reported killed, including a child — though it was not clear how many were Hezbollah militants. One thing is for sure: this is not destroying Hezbollah. Israel’s government — an unstrategic assemblage if ever one there was — must rise above itself and conduct an honest assessment of what it is trying to accomplish in Lebanon, and whether the methods applied for nearly half a century have any realistic chance of success. Spoiler alert: they do not.

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For about 45 years, Israel’s approach has rested on a simple premise: Hezbollah threatens Israel, Lebanon cannot control Hezbollah, and therefore Israel must deal with Hezbollah itself. The premise has survived governments of the left, center, and right. It has survived invasions and withdrawals and repeated wars. Yet after four and a half decades, the outcomes are difficult to dispute.

The terror group – despite its battering in 2024 – remains. Israel’s military is again stuck in a quagmire in southern Lebanon. Israeli soldiers continue to die there. Northern residents continue to live with uncertainty. And now Israelis confront the absurd fact that Iran is successfully compelling the United States into staying its hand — so great is Trump’s desperation for a deal that ends with Iran to end its global blackmail over the Strait of Hormuz.

The IDF’s buffer zone in Lebanon, as released on June 18, 2026. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON’S UNIT)

If strategy is judged by results rather than intentions, this one has plainly failed. Here’s why, and here’s what to do.

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