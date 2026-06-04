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CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
Israelis Are Shocked! Could Trump Not Be a True Friend??
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Israelis Are Shocked! Could Trump Not Be a True Friend??

The CRITICAL CONDITIONS podcast, Ep. 65
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Dan Perry
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the extraordinary spectacle of Israelis suddenly discovering that Donald Trump may not, in fact, be a stable genius or trustworthy ally — a realization prompted by reports that Trump furiously berated Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s operations in Lebanon and then leaked details of the ca…

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