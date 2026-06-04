In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the extraordinary spectacle of Israelis suddenly discovering that Donald Trump may not, in fact, be a stable genius or trustworthy ally — a realization prompted by reports that Trump furiously berated Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s operations in Lebanon and then leaked details of the ca…
Israelis Are Shocked! Could Trump Not Be a True Friend??
The CRITICAL CONDITIONS podcast, Ep. 65
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Claire Berlinski and Dan Perry
Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes