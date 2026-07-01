Two extraordinary developments illustrate how unsettled Israel is in advance of elections this year: Supreme Court Justice Noam Solberg, chairman of Israel’s Central Elections Committee, publicly outlined the legal conditions under which elections could possibly be postponed during a national emergency, and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might try to sabotage elections and have to be physically removed from office.

The fact that such scenarios are now being openly discussed by figures at the center of Israel’s democratic system reveals how close the country’s democracy is to a breakdown — and the country’s character to a fundamental change. For almost 80 years, Israel prided itself on maintaining democratic continuity under near-impossible conditions. Through wars, terror campaigns, coalition collapses and corruption scandals, there remained an unspoken assumption that elections would occur and governments would leave office when they lost. Now, for the first time, much of the public fears that this assumption no longer stands.

“If Netanyahu tries to sabotage the elections, we will have no choice but to drive him out with sticks and stones,” Barak said on Israel Radio. The astonishing thing is that no one was astonished or called him a hysteric.

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The atmosphere surrounding the expected election, which must take place before the end of October, is marked by increasingly apocalyptic rhetoric as Netanyahu faces negative polls. A poll by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 61% of Israelis believe Netanyahu should not run for reelection at all. Another poll found that 63% of Israelis fear for the future of Israeli democracy itself, while 56% said that internal divisions pose a greater threat to Israel than external enemies. So in a country historically defined by external security fears, many now believe the gravest threat facing the country is internal. Read on for the grim details.

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