Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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SM's avatar
SM
11h

Absolutely Dan. I can’t believe what I’m reading.

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Katherine B Barz's avatar
Katherine B Barz
7h

Are Bibi and DonOld related but don’t know this? They’re two peas from the same rotten pod. Both are destroying everything; rule of law, due process, voting, the judicial system, and the will of the electorate. No friends, no allies, both are looking at jail time once they are out of office. But they got elected, and we have been paying for it now, and for years to come.

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