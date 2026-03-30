Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has been in attack mode for its entire four-year term, and with elections looming he shows no interest in slowing down. A bill mandating the death penalty for terrorists, which was rammed through the Knesset and passed into law on Monday, is the latest abominable illustration.

Promoted by the ultranationalist firebrand and “National Security Minister” Itamar Ben-Gvir – whose own resume includes convictions for supporting terrorism of the Jewish kind – the bill is plainly aimed at Palestinians only. It’s aimed at West Bank residents who are tried in military courts, which Jews are not. This disgrace, which will inflame the spurious-but-growing charges of “apartheid” against Israel, passed by 62 to 48 votes, rejected by the opposition.

In an extraordinary development, the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Britain had urged Israel to abandon the bill, which significantly expands possibilities to impose the death penalty. The ministers express their “deep concern” over the bill, saying: “We are particularly worried about the de facto discriminatory character of the bill. The adoption of this bill would risk undermining Israel’s commitments with regards to democratic principles.”

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Inter alia, it mandates that Israeli courts will seek the death penalty as a default on those who have committed a “nationalistically motivated” murder of a citizen of Israel. Government critics like the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel called it an “imminent threat to the human rights of Palestinians.” You do not need to be a leftist activist or an apologist for terrorism to share that concern.

So it’s clear that the Supreme Court would strike it down on the basis of equality under the law — or at the very least demand sweeping changes. The bill’s design — expedited executions, weakened safeguards, application in military courts — virtually guarantees it. Within minutes of the vote, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel had already filed a petition with the court, demandind annulment.

And that is actually the point. Throughout its calamitous term, the coalition has been feverishly trying to weaken the judiciary, attempting to pass laws that would enable the government to appoint judges and also to overrule them by a simple majority in parliament, as well as defanging the various other civil service gatekeepers who prevent politicians from breaking the law.

Netanyahu needs a compliant and weak judiciary this because he is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. As he attempts to intimidate the legal system into letting him off the hook, Netanyahu has made an art of inciting his followers against prosecutors and judges, portraying them as part of a leftist deep-state conspiracy against him. In this he has an ally in President Trump, who is pressuring Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to find a way to end the trial.

The public, which cannot be fooled all of the time, is generally aware of the trickery, and broadly opposes the “judicial reforms” – which have been slowed down by massive street protests. Netanyahu is betting that while voters may hate his plans for creating an elected autocracy, they hate terrorists even more.

After the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, and after calamitous years of war, that may be a decent bet. Foment enough outrage in the courts, and perhaps he might erase his considerable deficit in the polls, ahead of an election that must be held by October. Win the election, and you can claim to now truly have a mandate for turning Israel into a Jewish version of authoritarian Turkey.

In general, Netanyahu is betting that he stands to benefit by focusing the campaign on conflict with the Arabs – as opposed to domestic issues, like his hugely unpopular coddling of the Haredim, including vast funding and military draft evasions. That too may be a decent bet: Netanyahu is expert at framing opposition to his war policies as unpatriotic.

Netanyahu seems quite indifferent to the damage that a death penalty for Arab terrorists is likely to cause Israel – or the fact that it is opposed by most juridical and security experts. Indeed, ignoring the experts of a feature and not a bug in the playbook of right-wing populists, in Israel as in the United States.

For starters, few expect the prospect of a death sentence to significantly deter the kind of terrorism Israel faces – and not only the suicide bombers, who seek death by definition. There is a wider culture of martyrdom and fanaticism that embraces death in the context of jihad. It is visible in the inability of Israel – and now the Americans in Iran – to subdue rivals that are vastly overmatched in classic military terms.

Moreover, it would invite reprisal attacks and “executions” of captured Israeli soldiers as a matter of principle, introducing a tit-for-tat formal death penalty dynamic as somehow legitimate.

And, of course, it would drag Israel another few staps further away from the democratic world, almost all of which – with the notable exeption of the United States – has abandoned the death penalty as injumane and flawed in its irreversibility.

Of course, should the new law somehow stand, it would calamitously tie the hands of the next government, assuming it is led by the centrist parties currently far ahead in the polls. Any efforts to repeal it would hand valuable talking points to a right-win opposition, helping portray the new leaders as soft on terror.

Given the cratering of Israel’s standing in the world, especially in Europe (its largest trading partner) but also in the United States, further reputational damage should hardly be a welcome prospect. But that is clearly not a concern for the coalition – which seems almost to fetishize an “us-against-the-world” pathology.

In this tense situation, Netanyahu’s rivals are bracing for a series of further desperate measures in the spring parliamentary session that will begin in about a month.

The coalition can be expected to try to ram through several authoritarian reform bills – especially one to weaken the attorney-general.

Netanyahu is also reportedly trying to keep independent-minded officials off the Central Electoral Commission. He seems certain to try to ban Arab parties – which, too, would probably be reversed by the courts.

Many people fear that he will try to invoke emergency measures to put off the elections altogether if the polls remain low – and that kind of cynicism about his motives is, obviously, devastating to morale at a time of war. It is not only crackpots and extremists who suspect he may try to prolong the various wars – in Iran, in Lebanon, in Gaza – at least partly for this reason.

And assuming the election does proceed, Netanyahu is widely considered likely to contest any close election, claiming fraud. If the Electoral Commission backs him but the Supreme Court does not, the result would be a constitutional crisis that Netanyahu can be expected to navigate to his advantage.

Here, too, Netanyahu’s close relationship with Trump can be seem as more than a matter of policy, stunning as the U.S.-Israeli alliance against Iran may be. It is about a wholesale upending of the political culture: Trump has made false charges of fraud, and naked attempts to game the system, legitimate somehow.

The direction of travel is clear, as is the danger that all this will lead to violence in the streets. Israel is in grave, immediate peril – and not only from Arab terrorists.

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