Keir Starmer Resigned! Insider Ben Judah Explains Why and What's Next.

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the shocking — yet also not shocking —resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We were joined by Ben Judah, one of Britain’s sharpest political observers: the author of This Is Europe, This Is London, and Putin’s Fragile Empire, he was the special adviser to Deputy PM David Lammy when he served as Starmer’s foreign secretary.

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Ben said it’s simple: Starmer is stepping down as leader of the Labour Party because he lost support of his MPs and they’re coalescing around Andy Burnham — fresh off a commanding local election victory in Greater Manchester. So the Manchester mayor is well positioned to inherit Labour’s parliamentary majority and, under the UK’s parliamentary system, become PM within weeks (or less!).

Ben argued that Starmer’s downfall was long in the making. Having somewhat successfully repositioned Labour from the leftist Corbyn era to the political center, Starmer never made the transition from election-winning candidate to coalition-holding prime minister. Labour’s local-election losses exposed a fracturing electoral coalition, with urban progressives drifting toward the Greens, working-class voters moving to Reform UK, and portions of the Muslim vote backing independents (in anger over Israel). At the same time, Starmer’s image of competence evaporated amid policy missteps (which we examined here) and an inability to craft a compelling political narrative.

Here’s the resignation speech. I must say that it did belie the widepread notion that he possesses the emotional range of a refrigerator.

A central theme of our conversation is whether Britain’s crisis runs deeper than one politician. Ben sees echoes of France’s pre-De Gaulle Fourth Republic: a country struggling with economic stagnation, institutional weakness, and an electoral system increasingly unsuited to a fragmented multiparty landscape. He argues that the first-past-the-post district-based system now produces unstable “hollow majorities” that quickly collapse once MPs fear losing their seats. Burnham wants, incredibly, to change the system.

We pushed back at several points. Claire questioned whether Starmer is really being punished for anything he did, or whether he is simply the latest leader consumed by forces unleashed by Brexit and broader public dissatisfaction.

I noted that Starmer lacks charisma for working through an undignified situation – like dealing with Trump. I also posited that Britain’s electoral system itself may be the real culprit and suggest that Labour’s future could lie in becoming the party of “un-Brexit” — or at least closer integration with Europe, which is now once more popular.

Ben agreed that public opinion has shifted dramatically against Brexit and predicted that Britain’s next general election could become a de facto second referendum on the country’s relationship with the European Union.

We also discussed Andy Burnham’s prospects. While he lacks deep foreign-policy experience, Ben credits him with transforming Manchester into one of Britain’s few economic success stories and argues that his record of attracting investment gives him executive credentials that Starmer actually lacked. The challenge, Ben says, will come quickly: a major EU summit, a Commonwealth summit, meetings with Donald Trump, and Britain’s hosting of the G20 will all test whether Burnham can project leadership on the world stage.

Ben, which is the son of our previous guest Tim Judah, refused to discuss his own next steps, professing full sarisfaction with being once more a pundit (must as a politician might). The conversation ended with him predicting that electoral reform and greater regional devolution are likely within the next five years, while Britain’s long-term relationship with Europe will depend heavily on the outcome of the next election.

And, in a brief moment of personal indulgence, I noted that I may have played a small role in launching Ben’s career, hiring him as the Associated Press’s intern in Moscow nearly two decades ago, when I headed the agency in Europe and Africa. It was a gamble that, I think it’s fair to say, paid off rather well.

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