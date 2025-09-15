Kosovo's Dangerous Gambler
A BRIEFING FROM ARBANA XHARRA: US support built Kosovo; 26 years later, its populist leader risks destroying it all.
By Arbana Xharra
Populist ideology has brought Kosovo into its most serious diplomatic crisis with the United States since independence.
For the first time since independence in 2008, Washington has indefinitely suspended its Strategic Dialogue with Kosovo. This Dialogue is the central forum where the two governments coordinate on security cooperation, de…