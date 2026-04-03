Few in the West are eager for another opportunity to get involved in the Middle East. After Iraq and Afghanistan, and given the unpopular war with Iran, the instinct to run for the hills is strong. That’s understandable but possibly unwise. Sometimes, in geopolitics as in life, the refusal to act carries greater risks. Lebanon, oddly, may be such a situation.

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For four decades, the most powerful military force in Lebanon has been Hezbollah, a fanatical militia that is an extension of Iran and obsessively dedicated to war with Israel, without regard to consequences for the Lebanese. War with Israel is exactly what they got, more than once.

The latest misdventure began when — the day after Hamas invaded Israel from Gaza, massacring over 1,000 and sparking a catastrophic war — Hezbollah piled on and began bombarding Israel. After about a year of this, with almost 100,000 people displaced in the Galilee, Israel struck back.

It enjoyed significant successes in its fall 2024 campaign against Hezbollah: it disabled thousands of militants in the exploding beepers operation, killed charismatic leader Hassan Nasrallah, eliminated many of the group’s rocket launchers, and drove it north. As Hezbollah had been an important ally of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, its weakening emboldened his enemies, who were able to overthrow him in Dec. 2024. That, in turn, ended the use of Syria as a transit route for weapons for Hezbollah. Rare good news in the Middle East.

The past year and a half, since the fighting halted, at first brought more good news: The new Lebanese government under President Joseph Aoun openly wanted to get rid of and disarm Hezbollah; they’d grown a spine, at least enough to make statements. But then came the bad news: it’s clear they cannot do it.

The militia is simply still more powerful than Lebanon’s army. Also, the military has too many Shiites, from the very community Hezbollah claims to represent, complicting things. And memories of the country’s ruinous civil war, from 1975 to 1990, are still strong; the Lebanese, divided (mostly) between Christians, Sunnis, Shiites and Druze, reasonably fear a repeat. That probably goes double for Aoun, a Maronite Christian who at 62 can remember when his community – many of whom were driven out by the war – was still numerically dominant in the country.

So here we are, amid the US-Israeli war on Iran’s regime, with Israel once more absorbing thousands of missiles from Hezbollah, which is also gradually trying to return to the border area. Utterly fed up, Israel is now considering another full invasion and seizing a buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

The context in which this must be understood – in addition to, yes, Benjamin Netanyahu being an inveterate schemer now addicted to force – is that there is no credible Lebanese authority capable of stopping terrorists attacking Israel. The idea of a buffer zone is basically a crude but logical response.

Israel’s last “security zone” in southern Lebanon, from 1982 to 2000, stands as a cautionary tale: what began as a limited security measure metastasized into a prolonged and costly entanglement with dozens of losses a year. It was such a trauma that when PM Ehud Barak decided to pull out in 2000, he just did so overnight, without any sort of arrangement in place. Hezbollah took ovber the border, and the result has been repeated conflicts. That’s what Hezbollah does.

Since Israel does not want to repeat of its past experience, it is concluding that it cannot leave the Shiite population in place, giving Hezbollah cover. That too sounds logical – but it means the uprooting of hundreds of thousands of people. Logical? Maybe. Acceptable? Not so much. Moreover, it’s reasonable for Israel’s critics to fear that such a move might become at least semi-permanent.

So, paraphrasing Karl Marx, this looks like a farce repeating itself as a tragedy — at a time when Israel’s standing in the world is at shockingly low levels already. Reasonable Israelis know all this and want neither to get stuck in Lebanon again nor tolerate Hezbollah on their border.

So Israel must make completely clear that its reason for any action at all in Lebanon is purely a function of Hezbollah’s existence as a militia, and that it would end completely the second Hezbollah is gone – in line with Lebanon’s own wishes. This must be stated clearly, publicly and believably. Various mechanisms of guarantee can be established.

Everything should be predictaed on clarity: Hezbollah is the problem, Lebanon knows it, and Lebanon needs help. There is a mechanism for acting on such understandings, and Lebanon needs to trigger it. Here’s how.

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