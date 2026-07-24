Well, well, well. We are in a significantly more dangerous phase than we were a week ago. The interim truce has effectively collapsed, and the United States has now conducted strikes inside Iran for 13 consecutive nights. Friday’s attacks reportedly ranged from southern Iran to installations near the Caspian coast. Iran, meanwhile, has fired missiles and drones at American facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq, while warning that buildings used by US personnel elsewhere in the region could also become targets.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Houthi proxies in Yemen have attacked Saudi oil tankers near the Bab el-Mandeb, meaning the crisis now threatens both of the region’s crucial maritime chokepoints: the Strait of Hormuz and the southern entrance to the Red Sea. Oil has risen above $100 a barrel, commercial vessels are being rerouted, and insurers are raising prices. There’s no obvious off-ramp. And there are concerns across the Middle East that the weekend could bring a return to all-out war.

On I24 (above) I said that makes sense only if the goal is regime change and there is a plan. If the goal is bringing Iran to heel, a blockade is a much better idea.

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Trump’s Messy Nuclear Deal with Saudi Arabia

The American decision to sign a deal granting Saudi Arabia a pathway toward a civilian nuclear program is a reflection of trouble for Israel — not just because Riyadh could one day turn nuclear infrastructure developed with the United States into a weapons capability. The agreement reflects the collapse of Israeli strategy under Netanyahu since the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, the erosion of Israel’s influence in the US, and Israel’s descent toward the status of a pariah state.

A day after the deal was announced, Trump — seemingly rattled by the flood of criticism that ensued — said it was dependent on Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords. But he did not clarify what that meant; there’s no indication that such a requirement is included in the already-signed deal; and Riyadh has made clear that it will do no such thing until there is concrete progress toward a Palestinian state, which is a fantastical notion under Netanyahu. Of course, Netanyahu could soon mercifully be gone; read on.

For years, nuclear cooperation represented one of Washington’s greatest sources of leverage over Saudi Arabia. It was long believed that prospect would be used to anchor some kind of pact involving normalization with Israel, binding nuclear safeguards, a regional defense architecture and a united front against Iran. Under such an arrangement, Israel would have established formal relations with the Arab world’s biggest power and gained both a central role in a new regional security system and enforceable Saudi commitments against nuclear weapons.

Washington has now at least begun giving Riyadh the prize — no matter what Trump says, amending the deal post-facto will be at best extraordinarily difficult — without Israel receiving any of the benefits. That dire truth is the outcome of nearly three years in which Israel has confused military brilliance with strategy, and abandoned almost all public diplomacy as its status in the world plummeted.

No one can deny the extraordinary capabilities displayed by Israel’s armed forces and intelligence services since the Oct. 7 massacre. Hezbollah absorbed devastating blows. Iranian military assets suffered setbacks. Hamas lost thousands of fighters and much of its military infrastructure. But a sense of true strategy is needed to convert military achievement to political outcomes. Strategy can strengthen alliances, expand legitimacy and leave a country in a stronger geopolitical position than the one in which it entered a conflict.

That seems to be completely beyond Netanyahu’s ability. In the months immediately following Oct. 7, Israel possessed something extraordinarily rare: overwhelming international legitimacy. Hamas had committed an atrocity that horrified much of the democratic world. Moderate Arab governments viewed Hamas as a dangerous extension of the same Islamist forces that threatened their own stability. Former President Joe Biden’s administration recognized that extraordinary alignment, and sought to build upon it, working toward an ambitious regional framework.

In the early months of war, Hamas faced near-unanimous global pressure to hand over Gaza to a reformed Palestinian Authority, backed by moderate Arab governments. Arab states appeared ready to help marginalize Hamas politically and financially, and make life uncomfortable for its leaders.

For a moment, it was easy to see a path forward in which Saudi Arabia would normalize relations with Israel, with other countries following. A US-led regional alliance facing Iran might integrate Israel into the Middle East more deeply than was ever previously imaginable. That framework offered Israel the chance to translate the trauma of Oct. 7 into a strategic transformation of the region. Instead, Netanyahu chose an open-ended war whose nebulously defined goals were not achievable by military means alone, amid a reasonable and growing suspicion in the public and around the world that he was doing so to preserve his hold on power.

Every few weeks Israelis heard that Hamas stood on the verge of collapse. Each extension of the war was presented as the last before “complete victory” — which Netanyahu kept claiming was “a step” away. Victory remained perpetually on the horizon as Israel’s international standing collapsed. Now, Netanyahu is wanted at The Hague. Diplomatic isolation has deepened and economic pressure mounted as boycott movements — including many informal ones — expanded.

And critically, American public opinion has shifted sharply, particularly among younger Americans, threatening the bipartisan foundation upon which Israel’s relationship with Washington has rested for generations. Recent credible polls show that more Americans now sympathize with Palestinians than with Israelis.

Israelis think this happened because of a propaganda campaign against them on social media, because of antisemitism in Europe, or because of hostile journalists. That is partly true but mostly wrong. These shifts are mostly a result of the posture of the Israeli government. The reality is that Israel killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, accepted that toll with remarkably little public reflection or regret, and relied on the trauma of Oct. 7 to justify it. Around the world, that proved politically devastating. It is especially absurd considering that Israel paid this extraordinary price without achieving its central objective of removing Hamas from Gaza — which was foreseeable and infuriating.

Things might change if the opposition comes to power in October. The idiotic demonization of the Palestinian Authority might end. Jewish terrorism in the West Bank might be stamped out. Settlement construction beyond the fence line, and certainly illegal outposts, might stop. Israel might again at least be trying to find a solution to the festering Palestinian issue — or at least prefer to lower the flames. That might, in the long term, bring Saudi Arabia back to the table.

But the US has stopped waiting. That the Saudi deal was signed at all, no matter what Trump says now, suggests that Washington is now basically indifferent to the loss of leverage for a deal favoring Israel.

How to resolve the muddle Trump made? The key: the agreement appears to not include the possibility of enrichment on Saudi soil, but just general assistance to create a program for nuclear energy. So Trump will be able to say that enrichment must await Saudi normalization with Israel. But Saudi Arabia will still be able to claim the symbolic victory of entering into nuclear collaboration with the US.

And so, the regional architecture envisioned in the first months after Oct. 7 has vanished because of the forever-wars Netanyahu has pursued — which also resulted in the deaths of dozens of hostages and more than 1,000 soldiers, badly damaged Israel’s economy, and left the country’s international standing in shambles. And the strategic alliance between Israel and the US — without which Israel’s very existence will be in danger — is falling apart in front of our eyes, not because of Trump but because we are losing the American people.

This is what you get when you are all brawn and no brain, and all tactics and no strategy. That realization should define Israel’s coming election far more even than arguments over judicial reform or the Haredi draft. Those who have led Israel into this disaster deserve to be punished. Not just removed from power, but decisively repudiated. They have become a danger to the Zionist project itself.

On the other hand, the following could be argued: Saudi Arabia is a wealthy and sovereign country and if it wants a civilian nuclea program it will get one — so better that the partners be American, so that perhaps supervision is possible.

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With Anti-Arab Campaign Ad, Netanyahu Stoops to New Lows

Today’s election polls in Israel should the opposition coalition with 71 seats to 49 for Netanyahu — even after some opposition splinter parties fail to get past the 3.25 percent threashhold and so burn about 4 percent of the vote, meaning it could be even worse for Netanyahu. The Yashar party headed by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, a moderate, is ahead of Likud as well, on a pure party vote.

Such are the wages of being an arrogant megalomaniac, trying to Putinize your country, leading it into forever-wars that have lost the support of the world and of Americans, and handing the keys to the kingdom to ultra-religious draft evaders. So this Louis XIV wannabe is utterly desperate. What does this lead to? Read on.

Israeli election campaigns have often been ugly. They’ve featured exaggeration, fearmongering and outright deception. But even by those standards, the first major campaign advertisement by Netanyahu’s Likud party, posted on Netanyahu’s X account on Tuesday, managed to shock much of the country.

The AI-generated video depicts former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, who has become the standard-bearer for the opposition, walking through a sunlit field toward a young Jewish man before passing him by to embrace Mansour Abbas of Ra’am, the United Arab List, instead.

The young man looks strikingly like Eisenkot’s son, Gal, who was killed fighting in Gaza in late 2023 — although Likud insists he isn’t meant to. Strictly speaking, there is enough difference to sustain the protestations. The young man has longer, wavier hair than Gal Eisenkot did — just enough, perhaps, to preserve plausible deniability. Yet almost everyone I know believed they were watching a father joyfully approaching his slain son, seemingly restored to life, only to ignore him in favor of an Arab political leader at a time when Arab political participation in Israel is particularly contentious.

The only possible explanation: Likud wants their campaign to be as mean as possible. Or perhaps that they believe that anything that creates a buzz — and therefore distracts from the governing coalition’s disastrous and controversial policies, including a wildly unpopular recent legislative blitz — is a good thing.

And buzz there is. The perception that a father’s personal loss had been weaponized for electoral gain struck many as a line that simply should not be crossed. “This is Netanyahu, and this is his machine of incitement”, wrote Einav Zangauker, whose son was held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, on social media. “This isn’t politics,” Zangauker added, but rather “an attack on a bereaved father and an assault on his dignity. It is the lowest of the low.”

“I turn to elected representatives, activists, and all candidates from all parties, and demand that you do not cross red lines. Do not turn rivals into enemies,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said. “I call on the people of Israel, in a clear voice: Remember that elections are not a civil war.”

But even if one puts aside the controversy surrounding the young man altogether, the advertisement remains deeply troubling. It is, at its core, an exercise in incitement against Ra’am — and, by extension, against the very idea that Arab citizens may legitimately participate in governing Israel.

Abbas himself accused Netanyahu of “trying to incite between different parts of society”; about a fifth of Israelis are Arab, and the ad was obviously trying to delegitimize collaboration with the parties that generally represent them.

From Likud’s perspective, that too is logical — so long as they ignore the goal of Israel remaining a democratic country in which component ethnic groups live in harmony. It’s logical because Arab parties have always been part of the opposition to Likud and the chances are high that Eisenkot might need them, even passively, to successfully craft a coalition after the Oct. 27 election.

This isn’t just dangerous. It ignores the essential role that Arab parties have played in building toward a strong Israeli future. Ra’am, under Abbas, has been the most integrationist Arab party Israel has ever seen. Abbas broke with decades of Arab political orthodoxy by arguing that Arab citizens should seek influence through practical cooperation with whichever Zionist government Israelis elected. He has repeatedly recognized Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people while demanding full equality for its Arab citizens.

Whatever one thinks of his politics, these choices have represented one of the boldest experiments in Jewish-Arab partnership since the state’s founding. That experiment briefly succeeded. Ra’am joined Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s coalition in 2021 and demonstrated that Arab participation in government could become something ordinary rather than revolutionary.

More awkward still for Likud, Netanyahu himself spent some weeks after the 2021 election attempting to persuade Abbas to support — or even participate in — his own coalition. Those negotiations failed for one principal reason: Far-right firebrand Bezalel Smotrich — now Netanyahu’s finance minister — refused to countenance a government dependent on an Arab party. Without Ra’am, Netanyahu lacked a majority. It is therefore surreal to portray Eisenkot’s willingness to work with Ra’am as somehow beyond the democratic pale, when not so long ago, Netanyahu himself tried to do precisely the same thing.

Nor should anyone pretend that Arab parties suddenly became relevant because of Eisenkot. Since the emergence of today’s political blocs, Arab parties have almost invariably belonged to the anti-Likud camp. Any center-left coalition aspiring to govern has depended, directly or indirectly, on their parliamentary support. That is not a distortion of Israeli democracy. It is one of its enduring structural realities.

Which brings us to the larger significance of this episode. Many Israelis have long predicted that this Likud campaign would barely concern policy at all. They expected, instead, an effort to delegitimize any prospective change government by portraying it as illegitimate because it relied on Arab parties. They expected renewed attempts to cast Arab political participation as inherently suspect. They expected emotional manipulation to substitute for argument and personal attacks to eclipse serious debate. Some feared renewed efforts to discourage Arab turnout and disqualify Arab parties from the ballot.

That appears to be exactly what they’re getting. The remarkable thing is not merely that Likud produced this advertisement, but that doing so was effectively its first act of the campaign, which kicked off after the Knesset recently went into recess. Before voters had heard competing visions for Israel’s economy, security or diplomacy, the country’s governing party chose to launch its campaign by inflaming fears about Arab political participation while employing imagery that countless Israelis immediately interpreted as mocking one father’s unbearable personal loss.

By the next day, competing ads using a similar aesthetic were put out by opponents of Netanyahu. One depicted Netanyahu in a similar field running past a soldier to hug a Haredi politician holding a sign that says — as many Haredi anti-draft protesters chant — “we’d rather die than serve.”

One reason AI is so attractive to political strategists is because it blurs responsibility. Images can be carefully engineered to evoke a conclusion while remaining just different enough to deny that such a conclusion was ever the intention. The technology offers something every spin doctor craves: emotional impact coupled with plausible deniability.

“I do not think we can allow this to continue,” lamented David Lau, a former chief rabbi of Israel, who has served in the military. “We must stop all these disputes, all this talk, and all these behaviors. This path does not lead to building anything. It does not lead to peace. It is a bad path, and I am even more concerned about the next generation.”

It is entirely possible that this advertisement will prove to have established the moral tone of the campaign. Israel deserves better. Hell — the world deserves better. This vile politician, a charlatan who has disgraced the Jewish people, should be removed ASAP.

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The Theater of Iraqi Sovereignty

Few spectacles are more pitiful than an Iraqi prime minister travelling to Tehran and pretending that this is ordinary diplomacy between sovereign equals. It is a visit to the court of the oppressor — the power that has spent years undermining Iraqi sovereignty, cultivating armed proxies, intimidating political opponents and ensuring that Baghdad can never act entirely in its own national interest.

The ceremonial handshakes and solemn declarations cannot conceal the reality. Looming behind the visit is Iraq’s desperate need to rid itself of the Iran-backed militias that have become states within the state: armed, financed and politically protected, yet answerable to interests that are not Iraq’s. They wrap themselves in the language of resistance, but their true achievement has been to make normal government impossible. No sovereign country should have to tolerate armed factions answering to a foreign power.

The presence of the PMF in Iraq is an affront no less egregious than Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen or Hamas — if less frequently remarked.

The prime minister may insist that he is balancing relations between Washington and Tehran. But there is no balance when one neighbour maintains loyal armed clients inside your borders. There is only accommodation under duress.

Perhaps he went to Tehran to seek permission — or at least acquiescence — for the disarming of these militias. This is what the Iraqi government now claims it wants, and it would make the journey understandable (if undignified). The very fact that Baghdad may need Iran’s consent to restore Baghdad’s authority is the measure of Iraq’s humiliation.

Iran must cease treating Iraq as strategic depth, and Iraq must finally insist that only the Iraqi state may possess arms. Until then, every smiling summit photograph will look less like diplomacy than submission. The proper relationship between Iraq and Iran should be peaceful, commercial and respectful. That will have to await the collapse of the criminal regime in Iran.

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