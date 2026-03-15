The wreckage since Oct. 7 can be viewed two ways. One is as an unmitigated tragedy. The other is as a horrendous prelude to something different — the darkness before a dawn. No one can promise that dawn — but things have rarely been darker. The situation between Israel and Lebanon encapsulates both.

In recent days the Iran-backed (and -armed, and -trained, and -funded, and g-uided) militia Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel out of solidarity with its beleguered masters. Hezbollah did this also for almost a year after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre, and Israel eventually lost patience and the group was thrashed in the fall of 2024. Threashed but not eliminated. beaten but unbowed.

The new Lebanese government, under President Joseph Aoun, has tried to ban Hezbollah’s militia and promised to disarm it — but cannot. Plainly its interests are aligned with Israel’s — Hezbollah makes a mockery of Lebanon’s sovereignty. He has been braver than predecessors — but no less impotent. He needs help.

But if that help comes from Israel and its brutalist Netanyahu government, it could be ugly. There is talk of taking over a buffer zone in south Lebanon again (which would repeat past unhappy experiences and dislocate tens of thousands) and Israel might even (if it is very unwise) strike at Lebanese infrastructure.

Attempted to head all this off is France, Lebanon’s former colonial master. Emmanuel Macron has stepped in with a very ambitious plan, which would involve no less than Lebanese recognition of Israel (seems like recognizing the sun, but this counts for a lot in the Middle East). And there are indications that Lebanon may be close to accepting the framework. The plan envisions Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River, internationally monitored Hezbollah disarmament, and talks toward a formal non-aggression agreement.

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To state what is obvious to people who understand the region – which exludes many of the knee-jerk uncompromising critics of Israel – everything depends on the Hezbollah militia disappearing and Iran ceasing to meddle with its neighbors. Anyone who thinks Hezbollah is “protecting” Lebanon is not just naive but probably quite stupid, in a very real and legally binding sense. Aoun does not.

I caution that it may require some boots on the ground, and these may need to belong to NATO. Someone should tell Trump the organization is not obsolete.

So what is the most important goal at hand? I’d say, simply because of scale, freeing the 90 million people of Iran somehow. It may need to be gradual, perhaps it cannot be accomplished in the war — but some day soon the Islamic Republic should be replaced with a legitimate government. But tied for number two is disarming Hezbollah. Tied with what? Separating Israelis and Palestinians.

So, yes, even though right now is a time of war, and despite the inclination of tough-talking pundits to see only that, I would argue that war and diplomacy need to work together, and indifference toward the latter is unhelpful. With that in mind, I’ll sketch out a vision of why peace between Israel and Lebanon would represent far more than the quieting of another front. If the French proposal succeeds – and is adopted and pushed by the US, NATO and the Arab League — it could become one of the most consequential diplomatic shifts in the Middle East in decades. It would not only end a formal state of war between neighbors that has persisted since 1948, but begin unwinding a geopolitical architecture built by Iran through armed proxies and sustained instability.

What could emerge instead is the reopening of one of the world’s most historically dynamic commercial and cultural corridors: the Levant. That would carry a deeper historical irony, for it was French (and British) imperial statecraft that did much to fracture this space in the first place. Here’s a survey of what’s at stakeand and might happen, if cooler heads prevail.

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