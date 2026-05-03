Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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OregonJon's avatar
OregonJon
9h

I’m 85. I’ve been reading newspaper since I was 8, albeit then only sports and comics. By 12 it was the opinion pages and related topics. You write with great concern for Journalism. I’m puzzled. Objectivity is an aspiration, but just when was it a definable reality?

Yes, there have been good journalists, mostly found when the media’s revenue came from advertising. When the news business became reader supported revenue required a shift to providing the customer what they wanted to read. Often, too often that meant catering to confirmation bias. Along the way journalism became a profession requiring a university education.

Funneling the news through those with similar backgrounds inevitably reduced the scope of experience among those reporting the news. No matter what one thinks of Fox News, their success demonstrates there was, and is, a market not served by what had been the mainstream media.

That void is now being filled by online bloggers. Sorting the wheat from the chaff in that blizzard is a chore. One that is made more difficult by an education system that largely avoids teaching how to think. But that’s a topic for another day.

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Irl Barg's avatar
Irl Barg
4h

Dan, Can you please comment on journalism in Gaza -both the inherent difficulties & charges against the IDF. Thanks.

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