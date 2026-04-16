Saving a Snow Leopard

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I open with what is technically a sales pitch — but try to keep it real by turning it into a contest: whichever one of our two Substacks, Ask Questions Later or The Cosmopolitan Globalist, gains more subscribers in the next 48 hours will save a snow leopard – and, yes, name it.

Now, if you were a snow leopard, would you rather be named CG or AQL? I think the answer is clear. So all you have to do is click below.

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We then moved to a discussion about the V-Dem Institute, based at the University of Gothenburg, which produces one of the most rigorous democracy indices available. Its key distinction is deceptively simple but profoundly important: the difference between electoral democracy and liberal democracy. An electoral democracy holds elections. A liberal democracy also protects rights, enforces the rule of law, maintains independent institutions, and ensures that elections are meaningful rather than merely procedural.

What V-Dem finds this year is that the United States has slipped from the latter category into the former. It remains an electoral democracy—but it is no longer classified as a liberal one. That, in itself, would be alarming enough. But the global context is even more so.

According to V-Dem, the average level of democracy experienced by people worldwide is now roughly equivalent to 1978. The celebrated “third wave” of democratization — the expansion of democratic governance after the Cold War—has, in effect, been reversed. Today, nearly three-quarters of the world’s population lives under some form of autocracy.

What defines this moment is not just the scale of the regression, but its method. Democracies are not typically collapsing in dramatic, visible ways. They are eroding — incrementally, systematically, often under the cover of legality. The pattern is familiar. Pressure on the media—not always through outright censorship, but through ownership, incentives, and intimidation. The weakening of civil society. The gradual erosion of judicial and legislative constraints. Elections continue, but the environment in which they take place becomes less free, less fair, less meaningful.

It is a sad, sad business. And let’s just be honest. The truth at this point has become a political position. Decency has become a political position. So has reasonableness. The CG and AQL, in all seriousness, are both trying to fight the good fight, in addition to informing, analyzing and just possibly entertaining. We hope you join us. Either of both, it does not matter. A free subscription counts for one point. Paid for three. One lucky snow leopard out there will be saved, but saddled with an acronym.

And here are Claire’s show notes:

Want to Save this Snow Leopard?

Dan and I have a little wager ...

We also talk about this grim report from V-Dem, and what’s up with the blockade in the Gulf.

But the main thing is that we need to name that Snow Leopard “CG.” That Snow Leopard should be named CG, not AQL.