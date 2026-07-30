Should the US Seize Qeshm Island?

On today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire Berlinski and I covered everything from the wildfires threatening Bordeaux to Anthony Fauci’s bruising appearance before Congress and Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions, but the main question was quite specific: Should the United States seize Qeshm Island?

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The discussion builds on the four strategic scenarios we’ve outlined over the past several weeks for dealing with Iran after the collapse of diplomacy. Those scenarios range from accepting Tehran’s demands, to resuming the war of attrition, to imposing a comprehensive blockade, to pursuing outright regime change. I continue to believe that a genuine blockade is the least-bad option. By contrast, a prolonged war of attrition is probably the worst. History suggests that democracies rarely outperform revolutionary regimes in contests measured by endurance. Democracies answer to elections, economic disruption and public opinion; ideological dictatorships are often willing to absorb staggering costs while imposing even greater suffering on their own populations.

And yet, the Qeshm island scenario might offer an interesting in-between scenario: One limited military action could dramatically strengthen either a renewed military campaign or a blockade.

Stretching more than 100 kilometers along the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz, Qeshm sits directly adjacent to the narrow shipping lanes through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil passes. Iran, despite being battered in the war, is trying now to exploit that geography, using the constant threat of disruption as both military leverage and political blackmail in its aim of extracting payments for passage through the waterway.

Occupying Qeshm would fundamentally change that equation — without having to invading or occupy Iran’s mainland. The idea is to deny Iran its most advantageous position overlooking Hormuz while giving the United States and its allies a dominant forward operating base from which to secure one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

While Iran does not publish troop strengths for individual islands, and intelligence agencies have not released a reliable estimate for Qeshm’s permanent garrison, it’s generally thought that the permanent garrison probably includes hundreds to low thousands of personnel, not tens of thousands — composed primarily of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), supported by coastal-defense missile units, radar operators, air-defense crews, logistics personnel, and some regular Iranian military (Artesh) elements. It can be taken.

From Qeshm, US forces could deploy air defenses, coastal radars, electronic warfare systems, drones and special operations forces directly astride the shipping lanes. Persistent surveillance would make it far more difficult for Iran to move naval assets or prepare attacks undetected. Fast attack boats — the backbone of the Revolutionary Guard Navy’s harassment strategy—could be tracked and intercepted before reaching commercial traffic. Mine-laying operations could likewise be detected and disrupted far more quickly.

The island would also strengthen missile defense by providing an ideal location for radar and interceptor systems, while enabling helicopters, drones and maritime patrol aircraft to maintain near-continuous coverage of the Strait.

Iran could still launch missiles and drones from the mainland, and holding the island would require significant forces and robust air defenses. But it would fundamentally shift the military balance from reacting to Iranian disruption toward preventing it. Indeed, even if Washington ultimately chose the strategy I continue to favor—a comprehensive blockade — Qeshm could make that blockade substantially more credible.

That was the centerpiece of today’s discussion, but far from the only topic.

Claire, of course, joined from France, where another severe wildfire season is unfolding across parts of southern Europe. The fires near Bordeaux served as a reminder that what once seemed like exceptional events are becoming recurring features of European summers, raising difficult questions about preparedness, infrastructure and political priorities.

We also examined Anthony Fauci’s latest appearance before Congress. There remains every reason to continue investigating the origins of COVID-19 and the decisions that shaped the global response. At the same time, investigations intended to uncover facts too often degenerate into political performance, making genuine accountability more difficult rather than less.

We also discussed Saudi Arabia’s expanding role in the coalition confronting Iran, what its evolving security relationship with Washington could mean for the regional balance of power, and whether America’s deal with Iran on nuclear cooperation was in fact a payoff for Iran being part of the anti-Iran coalition. And, the ridiculous nature of Netanyahu’s appearance at Lindsey Graham’s funeral (as opposed to funerals of Oct. 7 victims or, say, soldiers killed in his wars), absurdly photoshopped wife in tow.

Never a dull moment. Conditions are indeed critical.

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