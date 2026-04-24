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Katherine B Barz's avatar
Katherine B Barz
2h

On his first day Magyar sided with Ukraine in lifting the loan. Seems to me that he has his own agenda that is more EU than Russia. Yes, he was part of Orban’s party. I’d like to think that he was biding his time to leave and do what Hungary needs and do it now. We shall have to go along for the ride and see.

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