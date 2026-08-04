The astonishing scenes of some 70,000 people surging toward Ceuta, Spain‘s tiny enclave on Morocco‘s Mediterranean coast, affected far more than one small town. They crystallized a deep anxiety driving politics across the West: the fear that prosperous liberal societies may lose control over who enters them — and see their countries overrun. Whether that fear is exaggerated or justified is a legitimate debate. But there’s no question that politically, the images were devastating for Europe‘s establishment and invaluable for the populist right.

Matters have quieted down somewhat: EU interior ministers on Tuesday rallied behind Spain, describing Madrid’s response as swift and effective, given that all but some 2,000 of those who entered the enclave have already left. In fact, the EU Schengen Area was never compromised because Ceuta lies outside it, and Spain has since accelerated the installation of a maritime barrier. So is everything OK?

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Let’s break down what actually happened — and what the real meaning is.

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