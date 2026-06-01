In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I spent much of the conversation discussing her unexpected four-day internet outage last week and what it felt like to live without constant connectivity.

At first, she described the familiar urge to reconnect immediately and the discomfort that came with being cut off. Eventually she accepted that the outage would continue and stopped trying to restore the connection. During those days, she painted and sculpted, and felt feeling transported back toward childhood and toward a period before the internet became a permanent feature of daily life. She described recovering access to what she called an “imaginary interior world.”

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That became the center of our discussion: what happens to the mind when the internet stops streaming into it continuously. Claire noted that modern life has made people permanently interruptible. Messages, feeds, commentary, headlines, and information arrive constantly. Even when communication is asynchronous, the mind remains surrounded by other people’s voices and reactions.

I suggested that our generation may be among the last to remember life before ubiquitous internet access. Younger people entered adulthood with constant connectivity already embedded into ordinary existence. Even short disconnection now creates anxiety for many people.

Claire referenced an essay arguing that right-wing populism may partly reflect the psychological effects of technological overload. The argument was that many people increasingly seek simple emotional certainties because modern information systems push human cognition beyond comfortable limits.

From there, we discussed the broader political and cultural effects of social media systems. Algorithms reward outrage, certainty, conflict, and emotional intensity because those qualities generate engagement. Public discourse increasingly reflects the structure of the platforms carrying it.

We also talked about exposure to violence online. Claire recalled the first time she saw actual footage of someone being killed during the Syrian war and how shocking it felt at the time. Today images of killings, bombings, shootings, and atrocities circulate constantly through ordinary feeds from around the world.

All of it is making us crazy.

That discussion led into anti-Semitism and the information war surrounding Israel after October 7. Digital warfare clearly pushed not just by anti-Israeli but anti-Western countries were already accusing Israel of “genocide” before it even fired back. Claire described research presented at a recent symposium showing dramatic increases in anti-Semitic sentiment online and the degree to which digital ecosystems accelerate radicalization and emotional contagion.

Throughout the conversation, Claire kept returning to the feeling she experienced during those offline days: access to a quieter form of thought and attention that she associated with life before permanent connectivity.

The episode became a discussion about attention itself — how the internet shapes consciousness, emotion, political culture, and the ability to remain alone with one’s own thoughts. Alone with a person you love? Possibly not always.

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