Since Ahmed al-Sharaa came to power in Damascus, a question has hovered in the air: has Syria truly changed, or merely changed hands?

The question is becoming urgent, because of the escalation in Lebanon, which is an offshoot of the Iran war. When Hezbollah joined the war two weeks ago, Israel decided it can tolerate the use of Lebanon by the Iranian proxy mlitia no longer. Lebanon basically agrees, and Syria’s help is being solicited. That’s a big step for Lebanon, which is still smarting over being dominated and semi-occupied by Syria for decades, until the mid-2000s.

Al-Sharaa has an interest in being part of the solution in Lebanon. This would be a natural continuation of his strategy since ousting Bashar Assad in December 2024: seeking sanctions relief, investment, and a measure of international legitimacy, the new leadership, despite its past association with Al Qaeda, has signaled moderation.

So the symbols of the old regime are gone. The suffocating omnipresence of the Assad state has receded. Cafes have reopened, checkpoints have thinned, and Syrians speak more freely. Trump has been convinced, calling al-Sharaa a “tough, attractive guy.” Trump can be odd in his choice of words sometimes.

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Is Trump’s assessment correct? And what exactly is up in Lebanon? Let’s dive right in.

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