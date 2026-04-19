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Ask Questions Later

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Michael Maiello's avatar
Michael Maiello
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Left to myself, I'd spend my time writing creatively and traveling. The other stuff I do, I have to be paid for and while I want a certain amount of prestige and respect for that work, I primarily do it for income because I need money. The promise of AI, we're told, is that it will so increase productivity that our labor will no longer be needed but that the wealth could be distributed as some sort of generous universal basic income that would move us into Star Trek economy where we can work on ourselves rather than for others. The problem with this is that in history so far, many proselytizers for new technology have made this promise and none have kept it. While technology has changed work and in many ways made it safer and more comfortable, the trend has always been towards greater expectations for what people produce and for working hours. Look at how email and mobility has turned white collar work into an "always on" situation for so many.

We don't talk about it explicitly, but I wonder if people don't work about what an idle society would get up to with all of that free time. Crime? Disobedience? Investigating government secrets? Sex, drugs and rock and roll? In a lot of ways, work is an unofficial form of social control. Employers can do things to employees that the government cannot. For example, you can be fired for your public behavior, even "off the clock" in the United States, even if whatever you were doing is protected by the first amendment and free from any government sanction. The dangers of idleness are built into the American ethos, if not the west more broadly. We use work and its hierarchies to organize society. Are the folks at the top of that really ready to give it up?

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