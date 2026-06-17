Ask Questions Later

Ask Questions Later

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Ps's avatar
Ps
6hEdited

Control over Straits of Hormuz is (for now?) an economic nuke which can coerce entire superpowers in short order with surgical violence but without mass death. American sanctions regime only has a fraction of its power, and is more cumbersome to impose. Trump has turned Iran into a great power.

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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
5h

I largely agree with your analysis. I listened to former CentCom Commander Kenneth McKenzie Jr. who stated that CentCom had planned for and was prepared for the blockading of the Strait, I don't know what happened.

As for Europe, Israel could never depend upon Europe and neither can anyone else.

Having lived through the Tet Offensive where North Vietnam was devastated militarily but won the war I am fearful that Israel will face the same challenge as South Vietnam --an American ally. The difference is that Israel has nuclear weapons and the world should understand that it is prepared to use them to preserve its existence. It is a horrible thing.

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