The Constitution That Forgot Women
International Women’s Day should remind us that the US still has not managed to write a simple sentence into its founding document: that women are equal before the law
Many of the international “days” calling attention to various groups are, let’s face it, just a little bit lame. But we should make an exception for International Women’s Day, which was marked this weekend. A more righteous cause is difficult to envision.
For starters. this is a strange time to promote the cause of women, because the political demograph…