The End of American Global Power?

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the fallout from the emerging US-Iran agreement and what it may signal about the future of American power, before eventually wandering into a conversation about Kosovo and Vienna, both of which I had just visited. The Iran discussion was really a lament for the self-inflicted loss of American credibility and power.

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Claire started us off with a masterclass in stark pessimism. She argued that the agreement effectively marked the collapse of America’s credibility as a global guarantor, particularly in the Middle East, and potentially the end of the postwar American order itself. She pointed to the apparent inability or unwillingness of the United States to enforce freedom of navigation in the Gulf, the lack of any restrictions on Iran’s missile programs or proxy militias, and what she saw as the exposure of deep weaknesses in the American military and political system. At several points she compared the situation to the kinds of strategic self-destruction historically associated with collapsing empires.

I agreed with much of her substantive criticism of the deal itself, especially regarding the strategic confusion surrounding the war and the absence of a coherent long-term plan. As I’ve been saying for weeks, the administration entered the conflict without a convincing strategy for what would happen after the initial military successes, particularly regarding Hormuz. There was no plan to nudge regime change — and now the hated regime will have renewed resources to carry out its mischief, at home and in the region.

Indeed, I have been appearing on a variety of international TV stations peddling this point. No one seems to dispute it, and it is offending my need for seeming original and thought-provoking.

Where Claire and I differed was over whether Trump and this moment should be understood as permanently transformative. Claire argued that America has now revealed itself as a superpower unwilling or unable to sustain the global system it created after World War II, and that once credibility is lost on this scale it cannot simply be regained. She viewed the broader isolationist mood in both parties as evidence that retrenchment is structural rather than temporary. In her view, the damage is not just political but conceptual: the United States has demonstrated both weakness and a lack of will, which she fears will invite even greater instability globally.

I think that the Trump effect is temporary, and that many of the policies and diplomatic ruptures associated with him are reversible. While I acknowledged that the United States has clearly been diminished and embarrassed, I argued that it is premature to compare this moment to the permanent collapse of the Austro-Hungarian or Ottoman empires. America still retains immense structural advantages: the world’s largest economy, enormous military capacity, deep alliances, and institutional resilience. I suggested that what we may ultimately be witnessing is not the final end of American power but a severe and destabilizing interruption — a historical blip that eventually undergoes a correction.

The latter part of the episode moved into my travels in Kosovo and Vienna. In Kosovo, we discussed post-conflict justice, unresolved national identity questions, and the peculiar relationship between Kosovo and Albania, including the strange possibility that Albania could join the EU before Kosovo and thereby create a hard border between two overwhelmingly Albanian populations.

The Vienna discussion became more reflective and personal. We talked about the melancholy of former imperial capitals, the lingering absence left by the destruction of Vienna’s Jewish intellectual life, and the sense that the city remains physically grand but somehow pointless and empty. Claire described Vienna as one of the places where the absence of Jews after the Holocaust feels most palpable, while I reflected on the strange atmosphere of a city that once sat at the center of an empire but now seems frozen between past and present.

(You can find separate essays on AQL on Kosovo and Vienna — and heck, I recommend them!)

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